Procrastination Nation: We Need To Rise Above This

Have you ever caught yourself saying “I’ll do this tomorrow” or “I’ll start this assignment after…”—only to find yourself pulling an all-nighter at 3 a.m.? You’re not alone.

Procrastination is the habit of voluntarily delaying tasks despite knowing that it might cause more stress later. It is a struggle many students face. In fact, studies show that 80-95% of college students procrastinate on their academic work. Whether it’s a paper due next week or a project due next month, we often tend to wait until the last minute (a “good” time to get to it), but why do we procrastinate and is there any way to rise above it?

Why Do We Procrastinate?

Vague Goals = No Action Have you ever put off assignments because you weren’t sure how and where to start? When our goals feel abstract (e.g., “Write a research paper”), our brains don’t know where to begin, so we tend to push them off for a later time. The Anxiety Spiral Perfectionists, this one’s for you. Some people procrastinate as a result of anxiety itself. They are so worried about doing the task perfectly, that they might wait for what they perceive as the “best time” to do it and might not get around to it in time. “I’m Not in the Mood” Waiting to “feel motivated” is a trap. Motivation follows action, not the other way around. So, instead of waiting for the motivation to study to arise, set a 5-minute timer and just start. Once you begin, it’s easier to keep going. The Distraction Dilemma Delay discounting is a human tendency to prefer rewards immediately rather than after a long time. TikTok, Netflix, and coffee breaks with friends are just a few ways we chase instant gratification, in the form of a dopamine boost. Meanwhile, assignments, projects, and papers don’t pay off right away, so we delay them.

How to Rise Above Procrastination

SET MINI-GOALS Break your task down into smaller and easier steps rather than looking at the big picture all at once, as it can get overwhelming. So, instead of “Study for midterms,” try “Review Chapter 3.” Small wins build motivation and reduce stress. Use the Pomodoro Technique The Pomodoro technique helps with time management and it allows you to give yourself a break. Using this method, you would work for 25 minutes and then give yourself a 5-minute break. After four intervals, give yourself a longer restorative 15 to 30-minute break. This boosts focus without burnout. Prioritize the tasks While making a to-do list, make sure to write down the time-sensitive or most important tasks first, so you can get them out of the way. Reward yourself Buy a coffee after finishing a section, treat yourself after a reading, study with a friend: these are all small things you can reward yourself with. This gives you an incentive to work towards your goal, and it acts as a motivator. It also might help counter delayed discounting to a certain extent, as you give yourself a reward, no matter how simple or small it is. Create Fake Deadlines If your essay is due Friday, set your own deadline for Wednesday. We work better with external pressure, so when you have to do a task with no set deadline, set one for yourself.

If you’ve made it this far, congratulations, you didn’t procrastinate reading this! Now, take that momentum and put it toward whatever task you’ve been avoiding. All you need to do is start small, stay consistent, and remind yourself that progress is better than perfection. Future you will thank you.

