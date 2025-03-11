Please Please Please….Let’s Talk About Sabrina Carpenter’s Branding Strategy and Her Rise to Fame

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all love Sabrina Carpenter and cannot get enough of her! Rightfully so, because listening to her music is so divine, and I am so happy she’s making a name for herself, finally! But…for new fans, do you ever wonder how she appeared out of nowhere to Billboard’s Hot 100 after all these years of being an artist? That’s where her branding and marketing strategy comes in. I couldn’t help but take a look! If you want to learn more about how this pop star princess rose to fame, keep on reading!

Short N Sweet? More like Spicy and Naughty!

Sabrina’s dirty humor is what makes her stand out in this new generation of pop stars. It started with her song “Nonsense” from her album Emails I Can’t Send. At the end of her song, she does a play on the lyrics with an underlying sexual innuendo. What makes this song special is that she changes the outro depending on which city she is performing in! These changes started trending on social media, and each time she was in a different city, fans and newcomers were waiting to see what she would say each time! My personal favorite is, “BBC said I should keep it PG, BBC I wish I had it in me, there’s a double meaning if you dig deep”.

Another example of her genius marketing strategy is her recent collaboration with Dunkin! Her catchphrase “shaking that ess” is another of her play on words but also connecting to her pop hit “Espresso” from her recent album, Short N Sweet. It’s so light-hearted. It’s also funny how “ess” almost sounds like something else…, and it builds on her most popular song from that album to continue its relevance.

Sabrina has a very humorous, promiscuous personality, and it shows in her music! Fans love her creativity when it comes to her play on words and adding a deeper meaning to her lyrics.

I could go on and on about how Sabrina incorporates her humor into her image, but there’s so much more to her branding strategy than her lively personality!

Pop Quiz question! Does Sabrina have the best style? YES!

Sabrina has been leveraging her style and fashion choices into her branding strategy. She rebranded herself as a dreamy, lover girl, with a hint of sexy, and big voluminous hair put into play! On her tour, Sabrina would keep fans on their toes with brightly colored, heart-shaped corset bodysuits! Each city had a different color, with a kiss mark on different parts of her body each time. This iconic bodysuit emphasized her curves, adding more to her sensual side, while also keeping a sense of dreamy innocence with the colors and sparkles. This choice of fashion kept her name buzzing, and fans guessing: what color was next? Her makeup and hair played a big part as well, her blush would always stand out, making her appear more sweet looking! Her big hair made her more unbelievable to look at because it’s so bouncy you just had to keep staring! Her tan would contrast with her iconic blonde hair, giving her a southern belle look!

However, after touring, she has been working into this 60s Hollywood Star persona into her carpet looks….and it’s working! She still has her dreamy, lover-girl fashion, but she added this timeless elegance to her looks that people are loving! Giving her the status that she is an icon in the making.

What a coincidence? Hmm I think not!

Being on tour with Taylor Swift, collaborating with Skims, having an Espresso based ice cream, going to the Met Gala, having Dolly Parton, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in your music videos, and working with Dunkin!! Sabrina is going through collaboration after collaboration, project to another project, and appearances to another! The best way to be seen is to be everywhere, and Sabrina and her team are killing it!

However, she is strategically using her promotions, appearances, and collaborations to make her music relevant! There are instances where people think quantity is better than quality, and although Sabrina is essentially seen a lot, it doesn’t mean it’s meaningless to her or her brand. Most of her collaborations and partnerships are related to her music and what she’s essentially known for! Dunkin with her Brown Shaken Espresso, Skims and her lover and dreamy girl image, and working with other people who are not only popular but also connected to Sabrina (her boyfriend at the time, and Jenna Ortega, a former Disney star and friends with Sabrina).

A pop star may have the voice, but their image is so much more important than you think! Sabrina Carpenter and her team are keeping her brand on top, and the plans they have been making are growing her fanbase and keeping her name out there and popular. I personally love that she doesn’t do the same routine, and she is always keeping her fans in suspense! Her personalization is what keeps her unique! We’ll see what else is in store for Sabrina, but it looks like she’ll still be working late!

