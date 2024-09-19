Overwhelmed with School? Here Are 5 Tips to Avoid the Late Semester Burnout

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

With one month left in the semester, it can be hard to stay on track and finish strong. After weeks of tests, essays, and homework, it may feel like you’ve had all you can take when it comes to school. To prevent the burnout, here are five ways to keep those negative feelings at bay.

Vitamin d With the weather getting nicer, there is nothing a little bit of sunshine can’t fix. It’s so important to take some time each day to step away from school work and get outside. Need to get some energy out? Find some friends and go for walk or a run! In need of some calming time alone? Grab your favorite book and spend some time reading on the Southwest lawns or at the outdoor tables at the Design Building. Whichever way you choose, a little vitamin D can do wonders for the overwhelmed mind. Photo by Charlotte May from Pexels Change where you study The same old, same old can become boring fast. Make studying exciting by trying new places to lock in and get your work done. Whether it’s a local coffee shop or a building you’ve never been to on campus, a change in scenery can add some sparkle to your routine. Schedule Study Breaks When you have a to-do list that doesn’t seem to end, it can be really hard to remember how important study breaks are. While it may be tempting to just keep going, studying for hours on end will only cause you to feel burned out in the long run. To keep your brain engaged and your spirits high, try to schedule study breaks every so often. Take a short 15 minute break for every hour of studying to get up, move around, have a snack, and so on. Or if you’ve been working for a long period of time, take a long break to step away and do something you enjoy, such as shopping, going for a drive, or exercising. Time With Friends Nothing recharges you quite like time with the people you love. With work piling up, form study groups with your friends and classmates. Not only does it keep you motivated, but it makes school work so much more fun. Feeling stressed? Confide in your friends who are going through similar feelings. One conversation can make you feel so much less alone in your stress. After long hours of studying, make some time to do something unrelated to school. Whether it’s a simple dinner, movie night, or a fun night out, a few hours with the people who make you happy can be a game changer for dealing with academic burnout. Target The last tip on my list is as simple as it sound: Target! Anyone who goes to UMass Amherst knows that Target is a staple and a lifeline. Whenever I’m feeling stressed and in need of a break away from campus, there is nothing better than browsing Target. Whether you need a few things or nothing at all, browsing the aisles at Target or any one of your favorite stores is an easy way to disconnect from academics with a little retail therapy. The CW

