Off-Campus Living: My Experience as a Umass Student 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

As college students, we often find ourselves accustomed to the idea of “temporary.” We attend classes temporarily during a semester, temporarily memorize and regurgitate information for exams, and perhaps most notably, live somewhere temporarily. Whether it’s living on campus for a few years or renting an apartment off-campus, the sense of impermanence is a consistent theme throughout our college experiences. As a junior, I’ve had a range of living experiences—from residing in on-campus dorms to transitioning into an off-campus apartment this year. Through these experiences, I’ve gained a deeper understanding of both the challenges and freedoms that come with each type of living situation.

My first year was a mix of transitions, as I moved through two different rooms within the same dorm hall and lived with two different roommates—an experience that I’ve come to realize is rather uncommon. This shifting living situation was largely due to the random assignment system used by the university’s housing portal, which allocates rooms based on a ranking system. Freshman year, I started in a small single, then switched to a different room in the same hall later in the year. The roommate changes were a bit of a curveball, but they turned out to be positive. These constant shifts provided me with a unique perspective on living with others and adapting to change, which proved valuable when I moved into a new dorm for sophomore year.

For my sophomore year, I ended up in a “forced triple” room in John Quincy Adams Hall, part of the Southwest residential area of campus. Although I had to live in a crowded tower, I got lucky with my roommates. We developed a strong relationship and made the best of our tight quarters. Despite this, there were definite challenges. The building had a shared bathroom floor for male students, which meant that our bathroom facilities were often crowded and inconvenient. The lack of space, combined with the bathroom situation, made me realize that living on campus, while convenient, is not without its drawbacks.

By the end of my sophomore year, I had already decided I would live off-campus for my junior and senior years, and I knew I needed to start looking for housing early. I began the search in November and December of 2023, with a few friends. However, the process proved to be much more difficult than I had anticipated. I applied to several places, toured multiple apartments, and faced stiff competition for the available spaces. After weeks of searching, my friend and I finally settled on a two-bedroom apartment by the end of December.

Unfortunately, just when we thought the housing hunt was over, we were hit with another setback. In March of 2024, we received word that the place we had applied to could no longer accept us because of overbooked applications. Once again, we found ourselves in living limbo, unsure of where we would end up. But after some persistence, we eventually found a somewhat affordable place that was still available, and we jumped on it. While the process was long and stressful, securing an apartment gave me a sense of stability that I hadn’t felt in years.

As the fall semester has progressed, I’ve gained a new perspective on off-campus living—both the positives and the challenges that come with it. There are several key advantages to living off-campus compared to dorm life. One of the biggest perks is the increased privacy and space. In a dorm, you share not only your bedroom but also your bathroom with other students. Off-campus living offers a sense of personal space that dorms simply can’t match. You have your own bedroom, and depending on the apartment, your own bathroom and kitchen. This means you can cook for yourself, decorate your living space the way you want, and enjoy a level of freedom that’s hard to come by with campus housing.

Breanna Coon / Her Campus

Another significant advantage of off-campus living is the absence of Resident Advisors (RAs) and the more rigid structure of dorm life. Dorms often come with rules and regulations about noise, visitors, and even when you can enter or leave the building. In an off-campus apartment, there’s no one checking your ID when you enter the building or enforcing quiet hours. You have complete control over your living situation, which can be liberating. You can have friends over without worrying about curfews or RA visits, and you’re free to come and go as you please.

However, there are also a number of challenges that come with living off-campus that I didn’t fully anticipate. For one, living independently means taking on more responsibility. In a dorm, things like cleaning, garbage collection, and maintenance are largely taken care of by the university. When you live off-campus, you are responsible for everything, from buying groceries and toilet paper to maintaining the apartment’s cleanliness. For someone used to the convenience of campus dining, adjusting to cooking meals at home can be a challenge. I’ve spent many nights surviving on instant ramen or Kraft mac and cheese because I didn’t feel like cooking.

Additionally, living off-campus introduces new financial responsibilities. You now have to pay rent, utilities, and buy household supplies, all of which can add up quickly. This financial burden is something I didn’t fully consider when I first made the decision to live off-campus. It can feel overwhelming at times, especially when you’re managing everything on your own.

Finally, dealing with landlords or property management can be a source of stress. Communication isn’t always smooth, and miscommunications can lead to fines or charges that are difficult to resolve. Unlike living in a dorm, where university staff handle most issues, dealing with external landlords can be more complicated and time-consuming.

Off-campus living offers greater freedom and privacy, but it also requires a level of responsibility and self-sufficiency that can be challenging. The experience has been a learning process, and while it has had its ups and downs, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. The contrast between dorm life and off-campus living has shown me just how much I’ve grown as a person—and how much more I’ll continue to learn in the years ahead.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!