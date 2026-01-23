Nissinen’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Evokes Holiday Spirit in all Ages Alike

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The day after Thanksgiving, there is an almost immediate shift to the Christmas season, and The Boston Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker on November 28th was no exception. Among its sky-scraping Christmas tree, snowy winter dances, and glittery washes throughout the stage, Mikko Nissinen’s The Nutcracker breathes the holiday season in and out.

The Nutcracker opened on November 28th and shows until December 28th at the Citizens Opera House in downtown Boston. The show consists of two acts and runs for two hours.

Act I

The first act centers on Clara and her witnessing the battle between the army of rats and the Nutcracker doll. This act was the most plot-heavy act out of the two, and the show adeptly balanced clarity of the storyline while providing stunning visuals through costuming and expert dance performances. The choreography was fluid and nimble, despite the violent, dramatic scene taking over the stage.

Among its professionalism, the performance maintained an air of playfulness, indicative of the warm holiday spirit of the ballet, and catered to children as well. The elegant motions in tandem with the whimsicality portrayed through choreography and facial expressions made the performance hypnotizing to viewers of all ages. The Boston Ballet made the story personalized to itself with its expertly crafted costumes and an appearance by the Nutcracker Bear, an exclusive Boston tradition.

The visuals and backdrops adorning the stage also enhanced the magic of the story. Elements such as the growing Christmas tree and the shift from the Silberhaus home to the pine forest were smoothly achieved, entrancing the audience into The Nutcracker’s enchanted setting.

Act II

The second act began with Clara and the Nutcracker prince’s descent into the Kingdom of Sweets, led by the Sugar Plum Fairy. The second act was characterized less by its plot lines, but allows artistic vision, individual performances, and mesmerizing visuals to take the stage over.

The second act goes in less of a linear storyline, but presents itself in more of a collection of different performances, including demonstrations of Arabian coffee, Mexican chocolate, Chinese tea, and French Marzipan. The Kingdom of Sweets is largely portrayed through ballet performances inspired by the countries of origin. Beloved characters such as Mother Ginger with her voluminous skirt and Dewdrop and her flower dancers made an appearance, furthering the whimsicality and elegance of the performance.

The different dances resembling different festivities in the Kingdom of Sweets differentiated themselves from each other through varying choreography styles while maintaining a consistent level of opulence throughout. The athleticism of the Arabian dancers, the playfulness of the French dancers, and the effortless sweeping of the stage of the flowers gave the audience a variety of visuals while encompassing the winter energy. Nissinen’s The Nutcracker is intended to achieve one thing: to evoke the holiday spirit in all ages alike. His emphasis on creating a collective emotional experience through live art not only brings the audience together but also reminds them of the beauty of what going to the ballet means.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!