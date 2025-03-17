Nicole Kidman and Daddy Issues? A Babygirl (2024) Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I entered the spring semester, I found myself, along with my wonderful roommate, in search of a movie to watch on a cozy, snowy Sunday night. We were absolutely puzzled. Our usual classics, like Pitch Perfect and Superbad, felt too familiar, and the newer movies seemed overly intimidating. Nosferatu had been all over our social media, but honestly, I had seen enough of Lily-Rose Depp and her buttoned-up coat. So, we kept searching.

Finally, I spotted him — Harris Dickinson, dressed in a suit, looking like the perfect male lead in a romantic comedy. I could easily imagine myself as his counterpart in a film. The movie Babygirl, starring Dickinson and Nicole Kidman, was chosen, and our movie night took a dramatic turn as soon as the opening scene started. I had seen TikToks and heard from friends that this movie was not your average love story but instead, a twisted thriller featuring an age gap that made my roommate and me uncomfortable.

The film, released in December 2024, is likely considered late for a review, but I just had to share my thoughts on the experience. Christmas Day is one of the most sought-after film release dates, with people all over the world heading to theaters to spend time with family after the holiday. However, I’m glad I waited until now to watch this film, and I’m especially happy my family wasn’t present for this screening.

This movie is distributed by A24, the same company responsible for controversial yet praised content like Euphoria, Midsommar, and Lady Bird. I should have had different expectations knowing it was an A24 film, but you really can’t predict the kind of drama and relationships that unfold in Babygirl. Nicole Kidman, in particular, felt slightly out of place in this story, both in terms of her acting style and maturity.

While Kidman still looks amazing for her age, the film’s explicit themes and plot points would have been more digestible with a younger actress. Her presence, being so recognizable and mature, somewhat took me out of the story, especially considering the age difference between her character and Harris Dickinson’s character. Although it’s essential for the character to be older than Dickinson’s, the 29-year age difference between the actors was noticeable.

I did think the pacing of the story was good; the unpredictability of the character’s actions and the frequent steaminess of the scenes kept me on edge. However, I do believe the film could have provided more background on the characters so that the audience would be more invested in them, especially Kidman’s character. By the end of the film, she almost came off as psychotic and unlikable, which I don’t believe was the intent of the filmmakers.

On a more positive note, the soundtrack was definitely a highlight of the movie. My roommate and I immediately blasted Father Figure by George Michael and had our dance party. The soundtrack was a strong element that added to the film’s atmosphere, making some of the more intense moments feel oddly fun and celebratory.

The public reaction to this movie is completely valid. In 2024, any film can expect to become the subject of countless memes and online commentary, and I think that’s part of what makes people want to watch it. Before I saw the film, I didn’t understand why so many people were mentioning milk when discussing it, but now, unfortunately, I know the reason, and I will now be claiming my lactose intolerance.

Overall, as a junior in college who watched this movie with absolutely no preparation, I was left enlightened by the twists and the filmmakers’ bravery in creating something so bold. If you find yourself interested after reading this, I suggest preparing yourself to have your jaw drop throughout the entire 1-hour and 54-minute runtime. Good luck, and brace yourself!

