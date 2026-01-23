Need a Way to Keep Warm? Here Are My Favorite Sweaters and Blankets for Your Valentine’s Wishlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once the temperature drops on campus, there’s nothing more important than staying warm, stylish, and comfortable. Between long study sessions, chilly walks to class, and weekend coffee runs with friends, winter can feel so drawn out. And honestly, we all deserve a few small luxuries to make it feel softer. Whether you’re building your “cozy girl winter” aesthetic or trying to survive New England winds without freezing, these blankets and sweaters will become your new comfort staples. Not to mention, they’re the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Here are my top picks for winter essentials that will elevate your everyday routine.

Abercrombie Madeline Crew Sweater This sweater feels like that perfect blend of put-together and laid-back (aka exactly what you want for classes, brunch, or a library marathon). The textured knit makes it look way more expensive than it is, and the fit is that ideal slightly oversized, but still feminine silhouette Abercrombie has perfected. Throw it on with jeans, leggings, or even a skirt. You’ll look like you tried, even if you definitely didn’t. Madhappy Classics Fleece Hoodie This is definitely a pricey item for your wishlist, but it’s very worth it. If you’ve ever wished you could wear a cloud, this hoodie is basically that. Madhappy’s fleece is famously soft, and the oversized fit is perfect for days when you want to disappear into your clothes. It’s the kind of sweatshirt you wear once and immediately understand why people collect them. Perfect for winter walks, lectures, airport outfits, or if you’re a sweatshirt girl at heart. UGG Cynthia Throw Blanket This blanket is a dorm room game-changer. UGG already owns the cozy market, but their blankets take soft to a new level. The Cynthia Throw is warm without being heavy, plush without shedding (because we all know the pain of lint-covered leggings), and makes your bed feel like a high-end hotel. Great for movie nights and accidental naps. Old Navy Cardigan Somehow, Old Navy manages to make sweaters that are both affordable and shockingly good. This cardigan is one of those pieces that instantly becomes your go-to. It layers well with everything, it’s lightweight but still warm, and it has the casual academic vibe that’s perfect for class or studying. Plus, there are usually a ton of colors, so you can match your aesthetic, neutral girlies, and color lovers alike. L.L. Bean Throw Blanket This is the blanket you buy once and use for years. L.L. Bean blankets are known for their durability. They’re warm, sturdy, and perfect for anyone who wants a nostalgic, winter-at-home vibe. This blanket is ideal for curling up with a book, bringing to outdoor games, or surviving icy dorm room drafts. Thrifted Sweaters Never underestimate the power of a good thrift find. Vintage sweaters, especially wool or cashmere, last forever, and you can score them for under $10 if you’re lucky. Every thrifted sweater feels like it comes with a little personality (and it’s sustainable!). Plus, oversized, chunky knits are SO on trend right now, and thrifting is the best way to find those old-school, one-of-a-kind pieces that everyone will ask you about.

Winter can be brutal, but your wardrobe doesn’t have to be. Adding just a few high-quality cozy pieces can make your everyday routine feel calmer, softer, and so much warmer. Whether you splurge on a Madhappy hoodie, grab an Old Navy essential, or hunt down the perfect thrifted knit, these staples will carry you through the season in style.

