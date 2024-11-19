My Ultimate Favorite Comfort Foods For Fall and Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has certain foods that just give them a sense of comfort. Whether it is a certain meal or dessert, everyone has at least one kind of food that provides feelings of warmth and nostalgia. As it is getting colder outside, I find myself craving comfort foods more than usual. Comfort foods give me a sense of warmth and coziness, which I find myself seeking more during the colder months. Here is a list of some of my favorite comfort foods:

Chocolate Chip Cookies Chocolate chip cookies, especially when they are homemade, are one of my top comfort foods. I feel a great sense of comfort and warmth after taking the first bite of a warm chocolate chip cookie fresh out of the oven. I also love and recommend pairing warm chocolate chip cookies with hot chocolate on a cold day. Banana Bread Something about banana bread, especially if it is homemade and has chocolate chips in it, activates feelings of nostalgia and comfort. Banana bread is the perfect seasonal dessert to have in the fall, but I also enjoy having banana bread all year round. Since banana bread is a fairly easy dessert to make, I bake it pretty often when I am at home. Via Izabelle Acheson on Unsplash Waffles from Hamp This one is UMass specific, but one of my comfort breakfast foods is the waffles that you make in the waffle maker at Hamp. The waffles from Hamp never disappoint, and UMass provides several toppings to choose from. I personally love having a waffle with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and strawberries. Pumpkin Pancakes from Parker’s Maple Barn I love pancakes in general, but I especially love the pumpkin pancakes from Parker’s Maple Barn in Mason, New Hampshire. Taking a bite of pumpkin pancakes provides me with a warm, fuzzy feeling inside. The pumpkin pancakes at Parker’s have the perfect flavor, the perfect amount of moistness, and are the perfect size. No matter what time of year it is, I always get the pumpkin pancakes when I get breakfast at Parker’s. A New Jersey Bagel If you are from New Jersey, you know that you can get some really good bagels there. Since I am from New Jersey, I grew up surrounded by a lot of great bagel places that would be my staple at least once a week. The bagels in New Jersey not only taste amazing but have the perfect amount of fluffiness. My go to bagel orders are either a poppy bagel with butter or a poppy bagel with cream cheese. Photo by Mathilda Khoo from Unsplash Penne Vodka I am a big pasta lover in general, but one of the pasta dishes I find myself craving the most is penne vodka. Penne vodka is one of my favorite Italian dishes, and I feel that this is a perfect meal to have in the fall and winter since the vodka sauce is warm and creamy. Since penne vodka can be a filling meal, I am able to feel full and satisfied without having too much of it. Mac and Cheese from The 99 Restaurant or Blue Pig Tavern Mac and cheese is usually a food that I feel pretty neutral towards, but it is an absolute comfort food if it is from either the 99 Restaurant, which has many locations, or the Blue Pig Tavern in Cape May, New Jersey. The mac and cheese at both of these restaurants is incredible and something I find myself craving. Loaded Baked Potato Soup The first time I tried loaded baked potato soup was about a year ago at a cafe. This is one of my favorite kinds of soups to have during the colder months because it quickly takes my body temperature from cold to hot. It is also the perfect kind of soup to pair with focaccia, which is one of my favorite kinds of bread.

Overall, these eight foods are some of my ultimate favorite comfort foods. I definitely have more comfort foods, but these eight comfort foods are foods that I especially enjoy eating during fall and winter. If you are someone who is looking for more comfort foods, I highly recommend trying each of these foods if you haven’t already!

