This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here’s my list of my top ten favorite shows (aka the ones I’ll never shut up about). These are not ranked because how do you compare a murder mystery to a K-drama heartthrob? This list has it all: crime, chaos, comfort, and crush-worthy leads. Whether you’re in the mood to laugh until you cry or spiral into a plot twist, this list has it all.

Brooklyn 99

This show is chaotic, hilarious, and so comforting. Gina knows everything (obviously), Rosa is effortlessly cool, Captain Holt’s deadpan lines are gold, and Terry’s yogurt obsession is underrated. Amy’s type-A energy balances it all out — and Jake’s one-liners and his bromance with Boyle? Iconic. You’ll laugh plenty, I promise.

White Collar

Never thought I’d root for an art thief… until I met Neal Caffrey. A dangerously charming con artist turned FBI consultant — he’s smart, slick, and constantly ten steps ahead. The show has just the right mix of crime, mystery, and elegance. Every episode is a new twist, and the only sad part about it is that it ended.

Never Have I Ever

Dramatic, messy, and painfully relatable. Devi is chaotic and self-absorbed but has a genuinely good heart. Her journey hits close to home, and Nalini’s desi mom energy? Unmatched. It captures what it’s like growing up between cultures. The high school crush fantasy and unexpected twists make it super binge-worthy. You’ll laugh, scream at the screen, and maybe cry… but you’ll keep clicking “next episode”.

Business Proposal

New to K-dramas and don’t know where to start? This is the one. Get ready for your inner girly crush to awaken because this show will have you giggling, blushing, and fully invested. It starts with an emotionally unavailable CEO going on a blind date, only to find out the woman sitting across from him isn’t who he expected. What follows is fake dating chaos with secret identities. It’s a light-hearted series with a slow-burn romance that turns real in the most heart-fluttering way.

Friends

An all-time classic. I’m usually not a repeat-show person, but this one? I’ll watch over and over. The jokes, the heartbreaks, the coffee shop convos, everything just feels right. Through highs and lows, these six friends show what it means to grow together and laugh through it all. The bond they have, along with their unstoppable laughter embodies the true meaning of friendship.

Suits

If you’ve ever even thought about law school, this show will pull you in fast. It’s all about mind games, power plays, and turning odds in favor. Harvey is as smooth as they come, and Mike’s secret keeps you on edge. Once you start, you won’t stop.

Modern Family

Ah, endless laughter. This show is the definition of chaotic family fun. Haley’s wild antics constantly keep her parents on edge, while Gloria’s sharp tongue and unapologetic confidence steal every scene. Each character brings their own flavor of dysfunction, but somehow it all works. It’s the kind of show that makes you laugh out loud and then get weirdly emotional five minutes later.

Call Me Bae

A rich girl loses everything… and finds herself. This isn’t your typical fall-from-grace story. Bae reinvents herself in the middle of a job market crisis, turning her fashion sense and fierce charm into something meaningful. She’s witty, grounded, and unexpectedly kind. Bae’s charm is definitely one of a kind and her empathy goes a long way.

Only murders in the building

A murder mystery but make it funny. This oddly perfect trio of true crime fanatics-turned-amateur detectives will keep you hooked from the very first episode. Think chaos, unexpected friendships, and a bond that somehow gets stronger with every twist (and dead body). The show balances suspense and humor so well, you’ll find yourself laughing one minute and gasping the next. It’s quirky and you’ll be begging for the next season as soon as the credits roll.

Hulu

Sex Lives of College girls