My Top Study Spots Around Amherst as a UMass Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

The start of the second semester brings with it cold, dark days, difficult classes, and the desire to hermit inside your room until warmer weather comes. Luckily, with spring break on the rise and temperatures slowly creeping up to habitable levels, it’s time to revitalize your inner academic weapon and take on the rest of the semester. The desire to leave your room, even just to walk to the library, might be nonexistent during the bitter cold months. However, now is the time to take your studying and productivity out into the world so you can enjoy the newfound sunlight and warmth. Here are my top four study spots around campus (and beyond)!

Student Union

Starting at the central hub of campus, UMass’ Student Union can often be a difficult place to get work done due to its extreme popularity. I have found that it can be almost impossible to find a seat there most hours of the day. However, right next to the main entrance are around a dozen outdoor tables. Although this spot is near a high foot-traffic area, blocked off from walking paths, and right up against the Student Union, it is actually a calm, hidden, and peaceful place to study. As an added plus, since it is relatively close to the library, for most of the afternoon, the area is covered by the shade. While this may not seem desirable now during barely 50-degree days, once the temperatures start to spike, this is a great place to work outside without it being too hot or too sunny.

Studio Arts Building

Located near Franklin Dining Commons and right next to the Olver Design Building, I have found the Studio Arts Building to be a great place to study when you want a quiet, relatively empty atmosphere. There is a lounge on the second floor of the building, and it is typically pretty empty. While there is some hustle and bustle throughout the building, especially during classes, it is a very calm environment. Plus, the room is full of beautiful art projects, and the large windows allow the room to feel sunny and warm, even when it is cold out. This is definitely one of the lesser-known places on campus, which is why it is good if you are looking for more of a small, empty space.

Amherst College Frost Library

If you take an interest in traveling off campus, just down the road from UMass is Amherst College, and with it comes the Frost Library. This library has tons of cute study spots, as well as a mix of silent and collaborative floors. As someone who gets distracted easily, I have found that this is a great place to go to ensure that I won’t be able to see someone who I know I will want to talk to. Being so close to four other colleges is a great study tool, and being just a short bus ride or even just a walk away from one is the perfect opportunity to find new places to study!

Downtown Amherst Coffee Shops

Speaking of off campus, Downtown Amherst is lined with coffee shops. From The Works, Coronation Cafe, Amherst Coffee and Bar, and many, many more, Downtown Amherst is the perfect place to go to get a somewhat busy but still calm study area. Depending on the time of day you go, it can sometimes be tricky to find a seat in these small cafes, but considering just how many there are and how few people go to all of them regularly, you are almost guaranteed to always find a spot somewhere. This is the perfect place to go with a friend for a day to get a little studying done and walk around downtown!

UMass is a school with an expansive campus and downtown area, and the study spots are seemingly endless! While there are tons of good ones, the important thing is not to tie yourself down. Especially as it gets warmer out, go out and explore new places, both on and off campus!

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!