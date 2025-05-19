My Top 6 Glowy Body Products for Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

As summer gets closer, we’re all looking for ways to make our skin glow. Body products have surged in popularity recently, as brands expand their focus from skincare to full-body care. From affordable to high-end, these products enhance your glow, making them perfect for everything from a morning beach trip to a night out. I’ve tried these products myself, and these are my top recommendations!

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil – $36 Sol de Janeiro’s Glowmotions Glow Body Oil stands out as one of the most popular products for glowing skin. Available in two shades — a gold and a deeper bronze — it gives the skin a beautiful radiance, but there is some potential for transfer. To reduce this, people recommend skipping moisturizer beforehand and setting it with a setting spray (you can use the same one you use for your makeup!) The consistency is rich, thanks to ingredients like Cupuaçu Butter, Açaí Oil, and coconut oil. You’ll also be pleased to know it has SDJ’s signature Cheirosa ’62 scent, a fan favorite for summer. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter – $36 For those who prefer a body butter with no shimmer but still want glowing skin, Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter is an excellent option. This formula is packed with argan oil, shea butter, and avocado oil to leave your skin nourished. Available in a variety of scents like vanilla, tangerine, and fig, all with plant-based fragrances, this body butter comes in amber glass jars, with refills offered in eco-friendly bags for a more sustainable option. Coppertone Glow Protect & Tan Sunscreen – $10 Perfect for summer, Coppertone’s Glow Protect & Tan Sunscreen serves as a 3-in-1 product. It offers SPF protection, a hint of shimmer, and gradually builds a tan over time. This water-resistant sunscreen is ideal for days at the beach or pool, providing both skin protection and a subtle glow, with the most noticeable glitter out of the products on the list. If you prefer a simpler formula, they also offer a version without the tanning effect. Available in both a spray and a tube, it’s a great option for an all-in-one summer product. Amora Glow Golden Goddess Glow Stick – $5 For those on a budget, the Amora Glow Golden Goddess Glow Stick is a surprising find. Sold at Five Below for just $5, this product has a yummy chocolate scent and provides a bronze color with fine iridescent shimmer. It applies smoothly without feeling sticky, and its stick form makes it perfect for applying in just seconds. Despite its lower price point, it delivers great results and is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly glow product. Definitely one of my favorites on the list! Tula Take Care + Nourish Body Butter – $38 Tula’s Take Care + Nourish Body Butter is the thickest product on the list. With a light vanilla scent, this product is ideal for those who want a deeply hydrating formula. Its shimmery finish (without any chunky glitter) leaves skin glowing in a subtle way. Infused with beneficial ingredients like Vitamin C, yuzu, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, this body butter provides moisture while also supporting skin health. It’s a great option for dry summer skin that needs extra nourishment. Kylie Jenner Body Glow – $25 Last but not least, Kylie Jenner’s Body Glow is perfect for anyone looking for a long-lasting glow without the sticky residue. This liquid highlighter comes in four shades — gold, pearl, copper, and bronze — and dries down completely, offering a soft, shimmery finish. It can be applied directly to the skin or mixed with moisturizer or foundation. The formula is also scent-free, for those who prefer it!

