My Guide to Travel on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I may not be a professional backpacker or trip planner, but I have travelled all over the UK and to 6 different countries since January on my study abroad while on a budget. When traveling, it is easy to spend money, and sometimes it can be difficult to find ways to save it. Finding efficient and cheap transportation that saves you money and time is a good way to save, along with staying in hostels. Although it is important to remember that spending some money is inevitable and is just a part of the experience.

if you can, train

One of the first mistakes I made on my trip from London to Edinburgh, Scotland, was not budgeting the cost and travel time it takes to get to and from airports. While this was maybe a rookie and impulsive mistake, I think it is important to remember that getting to the airport in a new place does not mean that you are really there yet. For our trip to Edinburgh, we decided to fly because the plane tickets were cheaper than the train tickets, and we thought that the travel day would be much shorter. Unfortunately, we were mistaken on both ends. In order to get to this particular airport in London, we had to buy express tickets that cost almost the same amount as we thought we had saved by not taking the train. We also ended up spending about the same amount of time travelling, except we were sitting bored in the airport instead of on a train. My travel pals and I learned from our mistake and took the train in Amsterdam and found ourselves saving about $150, with awesome views from the train, and an easy departure from the station right into the middle of the city. Now, if it is possible, I will almost always choose a train or bus over a plane.

fly early and late in the day

But unfortunately, sometimes flying is inevitable. If that is the case, plane tickets tend to be cheapest really early in the morning and super late at night. I have found myself on multiple 6 am flights that require a 2:30 am wakeup, but it is almost always worth it. Getting to a new place early in the morning means that you also get to take advantage of a full day of exploring before heading to your accommodation. Taking a late flight out of a destination also gives you a full day on the leaving end of your trip, although these can be risky if you have class or other obligations the next day. Delays and cancellations do happen.

hostelworld is your best friend

Aside from just transportation, I have also found it easy to save money on accommodation. Hostelworld is a website that offers really clean, highly rated hostels in almost every country. Throughout my travels, I have stayed in 3 different hostels, and every time I am pleasantly surprised by how safe I feel and how nice they are. Since I have been travelling with three other girls, we are usually able to book a 4-person room all to ourselves for the same price that we would have had to book a shared dorm. This allows us to still have a place to decompress and hang out at the end of a long day without having people we don’t know in the same room. Hostels are also a great way to meet new people. Most of them host events most weekend nights that bring all of the occupants together. I have found myself talking to really interesting people that I normally wouldn’t approach, who are also travelling around Europe. Hostels also tend to offer free or very cheap breakfasts and dinners, which is a great way to try the food local to the area you are exploring, without spending money by going out to dinner. In Madrid, I have the best chickpea stew and Tapas at the hostel we stayed at, and I am very aware that if we hadn’t stayed there and braved going down to the dining room, I wouldn’t have tried either of these.

Unfortunately, traveling is expensive no matter what. But, by paying attention to little costs, taking trains and buses over planes, only early in the morning and late at night, and staying in hostels and using the activities and meals they provide, it is possible to save money. Many countries also have free museums to explore, and I have found that grocery stores are a fun way to get immersed in the culture without spending money on a tour or experience. While it is important to budget and not spend money unnecessarily, it is also important to let it go and spend money when necessary in order to have life-changing experiences and memories that you will always cherish.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!