My Guide to a Perfect Fall Day in Western Mass

From coffee shops to mountain views, let me take you through a perfect fall day in Western Massachusetts.

Walk and Coffee

In my opinion, there is no better way to start a perfect fall day than with a cozy drink and a walk through town. One of my all-time favorite spots is The Works Café in Amherst Center. I am obsessed with their iced chai, and I’m usually very picky about my chai. If you’re in the mood for something savory, you can never go wrong with their fresh mozzarella melt or jalapeño cheddar bagel.

Take a Walk Through Campus

I might be biased, but Massachusetts has some of the most beautiful fall foliage, and UMass Amherst was truly made for the season. The sidewalks are covered in red and orange leaves, and if you’re here on a Friday, make sure to pass by the Student Farmers Market on Goodell Lawn. It’s full of local produce, crafts, baked goods, and vintage clothes from students and locals. After you’re done strolling through the market, take your time wandering through campus. Maybe stop by the hotel stairs and admire the view, or sit under the trees by the pond. It’s one of those places that makes me appreciate how peaceful our lively campus can be.

Short Trip to Northampton

Later, I would take the short trek over to Northampton, a neighboring city about 20 minutes from Amherst. It’s home to Smith College and some of my all-time favorite book and thrift stores. Honestly, I could spend the entire day browsing the carefully curated racks at Born Again Vintage or The Depressed Waitress, especially since I’m currently on the hunt for the perfect pair of fall boots. Small bookshops, like Broadside Bookshop, have some of the best deals, think $1 finds. If you wander through Thornes Marketplace, you’ll find some fun and unique art and décor, which I have proceeded to decorate my apartment with.

Fall Treat at Atkins Farm

No fall day in Western Mass is complete without a stop at Atkins Farm in Amherst. It’s half grocery store, half bakery, and their apple cider donuts are among the best I’ve ever had. They are warm, soft, and doused in cinnamon sugar. Pair one with a cup of hot cider and you’ve got the ideal fall snack. If you’re still hungry, try their maple walnut ice cream or grab a bag of fresh apples to take home.

Sunset Hike at Mount Sugarloaf

After winding down for the day, take a scenic drive up to Mount Sugarloaf in nearby Deerfield. It’s one of those spots that is able to capture the beauty of Western Mass. The hike up the steep trail takes about 15 minutes, and though it’s short, and definitely gets your heart pumping, and it’s worth every step. At the summit, you are able to see the Connecticut River Valley, hills covered in autumn colors, and a view of the W. E. B. Du Bois Library and the Southwest towers off in the distance. It’s a sight that makes you want to stop and take it all in.

