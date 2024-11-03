The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Fashion has always played a big role in sports, especially for women’s sports. From in-game outfits to clothing ad campaigns, we often see athletes deeply involved with fashion. As the 2024 WNBA season ends, I looked back on the past few months of pre-game tunnel outfits, which are defined as the outfits which athletes are photographed in while walking through the tunnel to the locker room. This is my list of tunnel outfits from each team from worst to best!

dallas wings

Starting strong, we have Lou Lopez Senechal from the Dallas Wings! Although the fit itself is pretty basic, there’s something about it that I really like. I think the jacket’s cropped length complements the pants’ cut well, and the simple design on the undershirt ties it all together. I have no complaints about this outfit; it’s simply too basic to make it higher on my list.

los angeles sparks

Next is Rae Burrell from the LA Sparks. I am absolutely obsessed with these shorts! The paisley pattern on top of camouflage doesn’t sound like it would work, but it does. Keeping it simple with a white crop top, bandana, and boots allows the shorts to really be the statement piece for this outfit. Overall, it’s a great look and super cohesive!

chicago sky

For the Chicago Sky, I picked a look from Isabelle Harrison. I like the monochrome vibe of this outfit and the different levels it hits. The knee-high boots and long braids offset the deep neckline and the short shorts. The fact that most of the outfit is the same color allows the metal details to shine!

washington mystics

For the first rookie on the list, I have Aaliyah Edwards from the Washington Mystics. This outfit has two statement pieces, which is what made it so interesting to me. The Kobe jacket is absolutely insane and super detailed! She also paired the outfit with a rhinestone basketball purse. Even though both pieces stand out, neither dulls the other’s light.

minnesota lynx

Next up is an all-black fit from Dorka Juhász of the Minnesota Lynx! The Nike midi skirt with heels is definitely a power move, and you can’t go wrong with an all-black vibe. I also enjoy how she adds a pop with the second layer of the top and the silver bag. Bonus points for using the same material! I wish there was a little bit more from this outfit, as it feels a tad flat, but despite that, I still love it.

phoenix mercury

Next is Tasha Cloud from the Phoenix Mercury. Yes, I admit, this outfit is basic, and I docked points earlier for being basic, but my obsession with this green jacket is simply unexplainable. It’s just so cool. She also pairs the jacket with pants that fall nicely and a hat that also matches well. This outfit is really carried by the jacket, but again, I just love it.

new york liberty

To start the second half of this list, we have an Off-White moment from Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty. We are entering the section of the list where I genuinely love every one of these outfits. The pants are 100% the showstopper of this outfit. I love the silver accents and the organic shapes used in the pattern. Pairing it with a white sweater was the perfect combination, but my favorite part is that it has life without overpowering the pants. I’m also a sucker for cool glasses, so those are just the icing on the cake!

atlanta dream

In the number five spot, we have Aerial Powers from the Atlanta Dream (slide 9). I’m obsessed with the vibe of this outfit. I love the grey pinstripe on the skirt, which has an extra layer with the gold chain belt. She keeps the vibe going with the white vest-style shirt. Matching the white shirt with a white bag and boots keeps the outfit stable while pairing it with gold accents. The strongest aspect of this fit is how cohesive it is. It’s so lovely to look at, and she killed it!

indiana fever

Next is Erica Wheeler, representing the Indiana Fever. This fit combines many different trends I’ve loved seeing this year. The hockey jersey is an excellent fit with a show-stopping pattern! The track pants are cool and lighten up the outfit’s vibe. This outfit is incredibly cohesive with the color scheme, and again, I’m a sucker for cool glasses. Also, the wired headphones are another fun little touch.

connecticut sun

Starting our top three is none other than the Most Improved Player for 2024, DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun! Of course, I had to have an all-denim fit on this list! Dijonai always serves looks, but this one is definitely my favorite from her. Not only is the outfit all denim, but it’s the exact same material and has a matching bag! I love the cutouts on this set, and the pink accents really tie everything together.

las vegas aces

Obviously, this list would include the one and only unanimous league MVP, A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. This one may be recency bias because she has had some fantastic fits this season, but I love this fit. The matching set is everything! She also kills it with the matching brown heels and bag. This outfit is stylish but keeps it classy. Honestly, she looks so powerful in this outfit that I had no choice but to put it high up on this list.

seattle storm