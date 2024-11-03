The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The cooler weather is finally here, and it’s time to make space in the closet for the 2024 fall essentials. From basics to prints to accessories to everyday attire to statement nights out, here are my top picks:
- the “elena gilbert” basics
-
The “Elena Gilbert” fall look never goes out of style. From Y2K long-sleeve scoop necks to lace-trimmed cami tanks layered underneath, this look can keep you warm and stylish all season long. Casual and comfy outfits don’t have to be bland and boring!
Out From Under Diana Layering Lace-Trim Henley Top (Urban Outfitters) – $35
Fairy Grunge Shirts (Amazon) – $9.99
Button-Down Pointelle Top (Old Navy) – $29.99 (currently on sale for $17.99)
Y2K Floral Long Sleeve Crop Top (Amazon) – $12.99
Women Y2K Long Sleeve Tops (Amazon) – $8.99
- mom purses
-
Handbags and wristlets are no longer cutting it. It’s time to bring back your “oversized” purses and that tote bag you’ve been eyeing. These are perfect for a day out shopping or a going-to-class fashion statement.
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition (Anthropologie) – $98
Montana West Washed Leather Hobo Bags (Amazon) – $39.99
Suede Hobo Bag Suede Crescent Shoulder Bag (Amazon) – $19.99
Vegan Leather Slouchy Tote (Banana Republic) – $140 (currently on sale for $75)
Varney Shoulder Bag Brown (Princess Polly) – $39
- Leopard print (yes… it’s still in)
-
It was popular in the summer and its color palette is still perfect for the fall. Leopard print accessories can add a pop of personality to your everyday look and a leopard print piece can make you stand out in the crowd on a night out.
Leopard Print Maxi Skirt Floor Length Skirt (Amazon) – $24.99
Wanna Be Mine Scarf Leopard (Princess Polly) – $25
Mesh Leopard Print Tube Top (Forever 21) – $22.99 (currently on sale for $18.16)
Ergo Maxi Skirt Leopard (Princess Polly) – $58
Uzo Long Sleeve Top Leopard (Princess Polly) – $50
- Suede boots, actually suede everything
-
Suede is a staple material for fall, and finding a reliable pair of suede boots can elevate your style and height. You can also find a suede statement piece to keep you warm throughout the season.
Vegan Leather Slouchy Boot (Banana Republic) – $175 (currently on sale for $52.50)
AUTOMET Womens Oversized Leather Jackets (Amazon) – $45.99
Putu Women’s Pointed Toe Knee High Boots (Amazon) – $62.99
Knee-High Faux Suede Stiletto Boots (Forever 21) – $44.99 (currently on sale for $22.49)
The Brown Plaid Spliced Suede Mini Dress (Rihoas) – $45
- Low-Rise looks
-
High-rise jeans have their moments throughout the year, but fall is time to switch it up a bit and pair your full-length tops with that low-rise skirt or pair of jeans you’ve been waiting to style.
Low Pro Women’s Jeans (Levi) – $79.50
Low Rise Flare Jeans (Garage) – $69.95
Casey Medium Indigo Twist Seam Low Rise Baggy Jeans (PacSun) – $59.95 (currently on sale for $41.96)
Piaza Maxi Skirt Green (Princess Polly) – $58
Gathered Maxi Skirt (H&M) – $14.99
No matter your style, it does not need to fade away just because the weather is getting colder. Pair your favorite dress or mini skirt with thick tights to make it seasonal. Elevate a short-sleeve top or dress with a trench coat. Layering is your friend, and don’t forget to accessorize!
Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!