Looking To Feel More Festive? Here Are 7 of My Favorite Activities to Do During The Christmas Season

Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of the year. There are so many things that I love about Christmas, including all the decorations, special traditions, and holiday movies. There are several activities that I like to do to embrace this festive time of year! Listed below are a few of my favorites:

Decorate The House For Christmas Every year, I love to help decorate my house during Christmas. I always enjoy decorating the Christmas tree and putting up decorations around the house with my family. We often put Christmas music on in the background as we are decorating the house to make everyone feel more festive. I also have some decorations of my own that I like to put up in my bedroom each year. Every year, I tend to decorate my bedroom a little differently for Christmas. This year, I am hoping to expand my Christmas decoration collection and add some new ones! Watch Christmas Movies One of my favorite activities to do during the Christmas season is to watch movies about Christmas/the holidays. Watching Christmas movies always relaxes me and gives me a sense of warmth and happiness. I especially love watching a Christmas movie while drinking hot chocolate or having a sweet treat of some sort. Photo by Chris Ainsworth from Unsplash Look At Christmas Lights I love driving around and looking at all the Christmas lights on houses each year during the Christmas season. I find Christmas lights to be so pretty, and I love seeing how people decorate their houses. I always like to dedicate at least one night to driving around and looking at all the Christmas lights. Bake A Sweet Treat Even though I enjoy baking all year round, I especially love to bake during the Christmas season! Some of my favorite desserts to bake this time of year include chocolate chip cookies, gingerbread, and apple pie. One of my favorite desserts to indulge in are homemade Italian knot cookies, which I hope to learn to make one day. Decorate A Gingerbread House Each year, my family and I decorate a gingerbread house together. This is always a fun activity to do during the month of December. A lot of people hold gingerbread house decorating nights where everyone decorates their own gingerbread houses and competes to see whose gingerbread house is decorated the best! Sigmund vi Unsplash Go Shopping I know that stores can get extra crowded during this time of year, but I still enjoy going shopping, especially during the Christmas season! I love going to stores that sell Christmas decor, like TJMaxx and Marshalls, as well as going to clothing stores with special Christmas editions of clothing. I also love to stroll and shop at small businesses during this time of year. When I am shopping, I am always on the lookout for something that would make a good gift for family and friends. Even though I love online shopping, something about shopping in person during this time of year makes it more special. Go To Coffee Shops and Have A DRink From Their Holiday Menus Throughout fall I have developed a love for going to different coffee shops and trying seasonal coffees! A lot of small coffee shops have warm and cozy atmospheres that bring me comfort on colder days in winter. I am looking forward to visiting some small coffee shops and trying some of the holiday drinks during this Christmas season. Visiting small coffee shops to try some of their special edition holiday drinks increases my love for Christmas and will likely be a tradition I continue in the future.

Overall, I love to embrace the Christmas season each year by continuing traditions. I have so many great memories from past holiday seasons, and I am excited to continue to make more memories with family and friends this year!

