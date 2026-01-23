Little Love Affairs and Friendship Drama: The Newest Season of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault.

Spoilers!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is back for its third season, and it was more dramatic than anyone suspected. From Jessi’s emotional affair to Demi’s villain origin story, SLOMW had everyone on the edge of their seats this season, with lots to discuss.

JESSI’S emotional AFFAIR WAS EXPOSED

The new season starts strong with Layla confronting Jessi about her alleged affair with Marciano Brunette, a Vanderpump Villa guest who was also there with Jessi, Jen, and Demi. Jessi confesses to Layla that she had an emotional affair with Marciano when she and her husband, Jordan, were separated. Jessi stated that Jordan was aware of this and that they are currently working on the issue together.

It gets heated, however, after Layla tells Jessi that Marciano allegedly told her they were intimate with one another. Jessi immediately denied the rumors and informed Jordan, which enraged him and led to a 90-day separation between the two. This is a major plot line this season, which sparked lots of drama, especially after Marciano confessed he lied about the two being intimate together, allegedly under Demi’s direction.

Demi emerges as the villain of this season

The ladies of MomTok, especially Jessi, were already on bad terms with Demi after Taylor informed Jessi that Demi thought Jessi was bad at doing hair last season.

The drama intensified this season. However, after Demi accused Jessi of lying about her emotional affair with Marciano, claiming it was much more than Jessi claimed. Jessi dished it right back at her, stating that Demi also had an affair with Marciano, citing her text messages and phone calls with him.

This was the season’s central conflict, with all the girls getting involved. Mayci and Mikalya met up with Marciano, who confessed to lying about him and Jessi being intimate, allegedly under Demi’s direction.

This statement is still up in the air, as Marciano later denied this in his lie-detector test with Jessi.

Another central plot point of this season was Demi alleging that Marciano had sexually assaulted her. Demi claimed Maricano had inappropriately touched her on numerous occasions. Marciano has denied this, stating all acts were consensual.

This alleged assault was controversial with the ladies of MomTok, as many of the women did not believe Demi’s story, which was spun into them allegedly victim-shaming.

Dancing with the stars drama

An exciting moment in the show was the women getting the chance to audition for the iconic TV show, Dancing with the Stars, while in Los Angeles.

Undoubtedly, like almost everything in this show, this sparked a lot of drama. After not renewing her contract with SLOMW, Whitney suddenly reappeared.

The women were very upset about this, as almost none of them have a relationship with Whitney anymore. Whitney admitted that she only came back on the show to audition for Dancing with the Stars, which MomTok did not like.

Ultimately, Whitney and Jen ended up getting parts on Dancing with the Stars.

Overall, this was a drama-filled season with lots to unpack. Season 4 of SLOMW will premiere in early 2026, and we can only hope that the girls reconcile and find peace within MomTok once again.

