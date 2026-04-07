Joining a Sorority at a Northern University: The Best Decision I Didn’t Expect to Make

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tropical decorations and bright colors filled the large room where my sorority sisters and I waited excitedly. After weeks of preparation and getting to know each girl, the sorority was finally ready to celebrate Bid Day. This past fall, I was on the other side, clueless and optimistic for the experiences to come. If I were to tell my high school self that I joined a sorority, she would stare at me like I had ten heads. Today, I could not imagine my college experience without it.

Why i DECIDED TO GO THROUGH RECRUITMENT

Joining a sorority was never my original plan. I didn’t grow up around Greek life, and I wasn’t completely sure what the experience would actually be like at a school like the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Movies from my childhood, like Sydney White, often portrayed sorority life as competitive, shallow and catty. However, Greek life only makes up 8.5% of the UMass Amherst undergraduate community. This pales in comparison to schools like the University of Alabama, where Greek life makes up 33% of undergrads. Knowing the community was smaller relieved a lot of pressure and made me less hesitant to go through the experience.

Formal recruitment in the fall is also much less strenuous compared to southern schools. Many of my friends who attended southern universities had to move in earlier than other students if they wanted to go through recruitment. While every school varies, UMass’s fall recruitment period only lasts one to two weeks during the academic year. Since there are only eight panhellenic sororities at my university, I had a better opportunity to talk to so many different women, hear about their experiences, and start imagining what it could be like to be part of that kind of community.

Furthermore, recruitment down south can also come with increased pressure to look glamorous while also standing out amongst a sea of girls. Potential new members break the bank on expensive outfits and accessories for recruitment alone. Personally, I wore many outfits from my own closet, not spending nearly as much as I’ve seen online. Our semesterly dues are also typically much lower than those at many southern universities, making it more realistic for members like me to pay them independently. For a lot of students and families, this makes the experience more justifiable and rewarding.

ALPHA CHI OMEGA’S IMPACT ON ME

One of the biggest things I’ve noticed since joining a sorority is the sense of community it creates. Having a reliable group of people at a large school makes a huge difference. Sorority chapters at UMass can have a little over 100 members compared to over 300 members per house in southern institutions. Being a part of a smaller chapter allowed me to form closer relationships with all the girls, not just new members like myself. Whether we’re grabbing meals together or buying Sonny Angels at the Toy Box in Amherst, it’s comforting to know there is always an Alpha Chi Omega sister in my corner.

Some people may think joining a sorority, especially where Greek life does not have a large presence on campus, is a waste of time. However, I found being in a sorority encourages me to stay involved on campus and focused on my future. With Greek life playing a smaller role at my university, it’s easier to balance academics, other clubs, and the opportunities my sorority has to offer.

Alpha Chi Omega specifically values academic interest, and our chapter specifically hosts study hours and rewards sisters for their academic achievements. Girls in my sorority who are also in the same major or classes as me always giving me a familiar face to learn and study with. In and outside sorority events, Alpha Chi Omega has given me experiences and opportunities that have truly enriched my time in college. The value of a sorority experience depends on how much a member chooses to put into it, regardless of whether the sorority is in the north or south.

As I eagerly smiled at the new members in front of me on Bid Day, I couldn’t help but feel grateful for my decision to join a sorority and for the people who have made it so special. I’m still relatively new to the sorority myself, but so far I have met some amazing people who make campus feel more like home. This is not to put down southern sororities at all, but rather to show that joining a sorority at a northern university, just might be one of the best, unexpected experiences a girl could go through.

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