It’s Spring Break Time: Let’s Talk Ethical Traveling Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, ladies, it’s spring break, which means all of us college students are scrounging up pennies to explore the world and get that much-deserved break from the never-ending course load. I love to travel as much as the next broke college student, but if there’s anything I’ve learned from being a so-called “world traveller” this last year, it’s that it’s how you travel that impacts the whole experience. Often, we visit destinations that we have been staring at on computer screens for months on end and forget that these locations are people’s homes. I thought I would share some tips to help you all have the best spring break while still being considerate of the local community and its cultures.

Where you stay: I’m not here to shame you!

Look, let’s be honest, Airbnb has the most affordable housing arrangements, but in the grand scheme of things, it can be detrimental to the locals living there. That being said, I am not here to judge anyone on how they vacation. However, there are some things you can do to be a respectful guest. I suggest being knowledgeable about the local noise ordinances, so you can know when to quiet down, and just overall being aware that your vacation weekdays are others’ workdays.

Also, if you can afford it or find yourself in a similar price range, check out local hotels or hostels. Staying in places that protect the housing for resident communities while boosting their economic system is a win/win!

How you act: Please don’t be “those American tourists”

Let’s face it, Americans get a bad rep of being the loud tourist type, and while I hate stereotypes…we tend to prove that to be true. I think we all deserve to be ourselves and have a good time, but sometimes there are just cultural things we need to be aware of. For example, when travelling around Europe, I noticed that people barely speak on public transportation out of respect for others. My tip is just to be aware of your surroundings. If it seems like transportation is quieter, be a respectful person and lower your voice.

Similarly, respect the local nature and sites. If you go to the beach, clean up your trash, or if you are going to an important historical site, be cognizant of the surroundings and locals who may live there. This also pertains to wildlife. Make sure to be aware of the climates that host an abundance of local animals. There may be endangered species or nesting spots close to where you explore. It’s important to leave nature alone, especially habitats that sustain local wildlife.

Another great tip is to learn the language for any place you go. I’m not saying to become fluent because obviously that is impossible for every place you travel. However, it’s rude to assume that everyone speaks your native language, and to go somewhere where they may speak another language, you should know the basics like please, thank you, and good morning.

Jackie Ryan / Her Campus

How you spend your time and money: Support the locals.

The most important aspect of visiting any location is being aware of how tourism impacts the local economy. It can be a huge factor in people’s livelihoods, and supporting local small businesses is a great way to support the economy while not buying into tourist traps that may negatively impact residents, economically or culturally. Research local restaurants, cafes, stores, and experiences where you can learn about the culture while actively supporting the community.

Overall, just act how you would like someone to act if they came to your home or town. Having manners and caring for local culture goes a long way in creating amazing human connections and memories you’ll cherish forever.

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