It’s Been Two Months Since ‘Stranger Things’ Ended: Here’s How I Rank The Seasons

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has been around two months since the finale of Stranger Things aired. Now that I’ve had time to fully process the entire show, here is my ranking, from worst to best, taking into account atmosphere, storylines, relationships, new characters, deaths, and the overall impact of the season.

#5 – Season 2

Season two, in my opinion, felt like it was trying to be season one. The expansion of the Mind Flayer was interesting, and Will’s possession arc added emotional weight. The introduction of Bob brought warmth, which made his death so painful. I also enjoyed seeing Eleven explore her identity, but the growth felt limited long-term. Season two was not bad, but it felt unmemorable.

#4 – Season 4

Season four felt like watching multiple seasons at once. The introduction of Vecna elevated the story a lot. His backstory is interestingly tied to the Upside Down, and Max’s near-death scene became a very powerful moment for the series. It was cool to explore more of Mike’s relationship with both Eleven and Will. My only complaint is that they spent a lot of time developing these relationships, only to not bring them up again next season. This season introduced Eddie, who quickly became a fan favorite. His personality made his death hit so hard, but at the same time, it felt predictable. Overall, season four was cinematic, but didn’t live up to the huge plots it was promising.

#3 – Season 5

This season had incredible potential. Volume one brought back that Stranger Things feeling. The darker tones really worked. I liked the focus on Will, something that was overdue. As someone invested in the Byler dynamic, those layers added depth to his arc, and it was great to finally see him explore and grow stronger from it. Will’s powers truly added so much depth to his character. Every character felt very purposeful this season. I appreciated that everyone had a role in the overall plot. However, the finale didn’t land for me. After years of building up plots, characters, and relationships, it felt underwhelming. All that Eleven had to do was push Vecna into a spike? In my opinion, there was a lack of obstacles. Other than that, many fans were excited to see Mike end up with Will or Eleven. Neither happened. I was honestly so left confused by this. They spent so much time setting up reasons that Byler would work out, and if not, we all believed Mileven’s endgame would happen. Killing Eleven at the end didn’t make sense to me. It felt like they killed her because the show ended, and they had to kill someone. It honestly felt unemotional. I also did not appreciate her death being focused on Mike. Overall, amazing season, but the finale ruined it for me.

#2- Season 3

Season three was the most entertaining for me. The plotlines kept the momentum flowing, and I was never bored. It was fun to get to see the party as people and take a break from the Upside Down for a few episodes. Three gave us some amazing characters. Robin’s introduction instantly reshaped Steve’s arc, giving us one of our favorite dynamics. Robin is also an amazing character on her own, and quickly became a personal favorite. We also learn more about Erica. Her sharpness and humor really added to the show. There was also more of Billy this season. It was cool to see a different side of him. I liked how they reframed who he was just moments before his death. This season also left everyone shocked at Hopper’s “death.” I also really came to love Alexi, which was sad because I knew he would probably die. Season three felt balanced in character development. I was constantly invested in the storylines.

#1 – Season 1