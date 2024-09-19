Is the Netflix Series “One Day” the Rom-Com of 2024? Here’s Why this Series is Currently Flooding Social Media.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Everyone needs a good series that they are able to binge watch when they are having ‘that kind of day’. Whether it be a comedy, horror, or romance series, having a series ready to watch is essential. If you find yourself struggling with finding an all-capturing and heart wrenching series, take a look at the new Netflix series One Day.

This series follows two young people, Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morely, over the span of 20 years after they meet one night at their University class graduation party in Edinburg. Each year for two decades, Emma and Dexter meet on the same day and their friendship, as well as their relationship, is examined. Not only does it portray the reality and difficulties of young love, it will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between.

No matter how old you are, there is always someone in your life that you have had feelings for in a way that they don’t reciprocate. As someone who has been in a similar situation, I can personally say that there is no worse feeling than loving someone who doesn’t love you back. Emma, an aspiring writer, completely encapsulates the image of a slightly klutzy, yet brilliant and beautiful woman who is simply trying to find her path in life. She believes that someone like the popular Dexter Mayhew could never pay her any attention, but she unhelpingly falls for him the moment after they meet. On the other hand, Dexter finds himself to be a TV star surrounded by fame and fortune, as well as many attractive women.

Unfortunately, this series follows the classic storyline of ‘She loved him too early and he loved her too late’. One of the most beautiful lessons that I took away from this series is that you should never wait to tell someone how you truly feel about them. No matter how afraid you are of what the other person will say, what is the worst that can happen? Even if it doesn’t yield the response that you want, you’ll know that it wasn’t meant for you. But what if it ends better than you could ever imagine? You’d regret never having said anything in the first place. You never know how much time you actually have with a person. It’s better to not waste a second with the person that you love.

Another lesson that I took away from this romantic series comes from a Charles Dickens quote that Emma discusses during the series. It reads as follows: “That was a memorable day to me, for it made great changes in me. But it is the same with any life. Imagine one selected day struck out of it, and think how different its course would have been”. Imagine how different your life could have been if one moment had ever occurred. Would you be the person you were today? Or would you be living a completely different life? What would have happened if Dexter had never met Emma? Would she have spent the next 20 years without love? Who could really know.

I truly encourage anyone in their young twenties to take the time to watch this series. Hopefully it speaks to you in some way and makes you think of the life that awaits you.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!