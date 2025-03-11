Insights into Franklin Dining Hall: Feelings on Frank 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a freshman at UMass, I have heard about being number one dining ever since applying and looking up UMass. When I did a tour with my Dad for admitted students day, I didn’t even try the food, so the first time I ate at UMass was on move-in day. I was pleasantly surprised to find that there was a dining hall so close to my dorm. That dining hall is Franklin Dining Commons; more affectionately known as Frank to frequent patrons. One frequent patron: Max, loves that: “It’s not that busy, which is my number one draw. It’s really close to where I live. Great food, great options. I’ve never come here and not found something I want to eat.” This is so true as the amount of options often seem endless. My friends and I have to take a lap of Frank every time we go as there are just so many choices.

Many people feel that Frank is “outdated” which may be true but it is odd to me if decor is the main reason someone goes to a dining hall. Frank has loyal fans and dedicated staff. Every time I go up to swipe into the dining hall I see the same people and it brightens my day every time. One member of the Frank staff goes on aux for the whole dining hall and dances around until close at 9pm, it makes my friends and I’s night each time.

Possibly the most wonderful and truly unknown thing about Frank dining is the karaoke on the last Wednesday of each month. Very brave people sign up each month to sing songs in front of their peers. So far I have seen a wide range of musical talents from a group of minions singing Double Life by Pharrell Williams on Halloween to a guy doing a Harry Potter vs. Luke Skywalker epic rap battle by himself without looking at any lyrics.



Another thing most people aren’t aware of is the live jazz music on Sunday mornings. A group of musicians go on Sunday mornings and are almost always there until one in the afternoon. This is an event for my friends and I. We always make sure to eat brunch on Sunday mornings. No matter what we do the night before or how late we stay up we always ensure we get to hear the jazz. Emma W. loves Frank because of the: “Sunday jazz in the morning, and I just feel really comforted on Sunday mornings because I think it’s a great opportunity for musicians to share their music and also for us to listen.” I fully agree as it is a moment of calm wake up for many students. It acts as a way to get you ready for the day.

Food at Frank speaks for itself in terms of its many different cuisines. Every night there is a deli station, Asian cuisine, stir fry, pasta bar, vegetarian, vegan, pizza, waffles, Latin cuisine, as well as a gluten free station. Caroline B. says: “I’m a vegetarian, so it gives me a lot of options… I feel very accommodated and supported by this dining hall.” Frank is a dining hall that is committed to making everyone feel accepted and appreciated. I think many Frank-goers love this feature as the food at the vegan and vegetarian stations are often scarce due to so many people enjoying them.

After reading this, I hope you take a trip over to Frank and see all that it has to offer. Pop into Sunday morning jazz or the last Wednesday of the month karaoke; no matter when you go to Frank, it is always welcoming and ready to deliver!

