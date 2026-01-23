In The Mood For A Musical? Here Are My Top 5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for something entertaining to watch? No matter what you’re into, musicals get the job done. From Rom-Com to Mystery, musicals provide the opportunity for you to dive into a different world for a while and enjoy some good music along the way. Here are five musicals that deserve a spotlight on your screen!

Next To Normal This musical follows a seemingly normal family dealing with a mother’s bipolar disorder, and other circumstances that have made it harder for the whole family. This musical was a tough watch for me personally, as it touches on sensitive topics, such as death, but that’s also part of why I love it so much. The emotions in this show are so real and intense that they keep you hooked until the end. The music hits hard, leaving it stuck in your head for days. I would recommend this show to anyone wanting to be left in thought for days. Hamilton Hamilton is a classic hip-hop musical that doesn’t give you the chance to be bored. Seriously, if you stop paying attention for one second, you’re sure to miss something amazing. This musical is a hit song after hit song, retelling the life of Alexander Hamilton. As someone who has no interest in history-related things, I could not be more obsessed with this musical. I recommend this show to anyone who is looking for a musical that truly is all about the music. The Hamilton soundtrack consists of crazy energy and catchy wordplay that will have you singing along every time. This musical takes an important part of history and makes it feel relevant and urgent. Nerdy Prudes Must Dies This Horror-Comedy from Starkid follows a bullied high school student as he accidentally summons a ghost looking for revenge, specifically preying on those he deems “nerds.” I recommend this show to anyone who wants to laugh and is eager to see what happens next. The humor is unhinged in the best way, the songs are as catchy as they get, and even with the comedy, you will find moments of deep emotional connection. This show reminds me of theater at its core, just wild and entertaining. Into The Woods Into the Woods is a musical that brings all of your favorite childhood stories together for a bigger picture. The story follows Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Jack and the Beanstalk, and a few more characters as they make their way through the woods. Will they complete their missions, or lose their hopes to the evil witch? I love that this show starts so light and hopeful, but eventually takes a turn to be about something very real. This story follows ideas such as the struggle with growing up and figuring out who you are. I also appreciate how this musical provides something for everyone, from dark moments to funny ones, and the music is beautifully done. I recommend this to anyone looking to sit down with the whole family. Tick, Tick … Boom This musical is Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical show about being a 20-something-year-old composer in NYC, feeling the clock slowly moving towards turning 30, and wondering if he will ever accomplish anything in the world of art. This show nails the feeling of being young and having that terrifying feeling that you aren’t doing enough. That constant thought of “will I accomplish anything?” The music is real and personal, and the whole show feels like you are a close friend being let into his life. I recommend this musical to anyone looking to watch something honest. Something that is bursting with emotion.

From catchy music to complex storylines, musicals can make a two-hour story feel like a whole different universe, and these are the ones that have left a mark on mine. If you give them a try, don’t blame me if they take over your universe for days on end.

