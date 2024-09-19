I Asked Lululemon Employees What Their Favorite Products Are — Here’s What They Said

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a college girl like me, you’re probably all about wearing cute, comfy outfits to class. For the past four years, Lululemon has been my go-to clothing brand for this. However, with expensive activewear brands, it can be hard to decide which items are worth splurging on. A high-quality hoodie, or a sweat-wicking pair of leggings? To get some insight, I went to the experts — AKA two of my college roommates who work at Lululemon.

fast and free high-rise tight 25″

When I think of Lululemon leggings, I automatically think of their famous Aligns, which I myself own multiple pairs of. However, my roommate Martine, who has worked at Lululemon for 3 years, is bringing a new style of leggings to our attention. In her opinion, the best leggings you can find at Lululemon are the Fast and Free High-Rise Tights. “They never pill and are super comfortable for sweat workouts or class,” says Martine. In addition to not pilling (an issue I have found with my Aligns), they last for years and don’t get itchy!

Original photo by Greer Long

wunder puff jacket

Next on this list is a staple for the New England college girlies: a cute (and warm) winter coat. The Wunder Puff jacket is the perfect piece of outerwear for its trendy puffer style and detachable hood. “The Wunder Puff is my go-to jacket. It’s heavy enough for winter time but also great for in between seasons,” my roommate Rachel said. It also comes in the form of a vest, which Rachel rates just as highly as the jacket. “I always get compliments on it when I wear it out, and it has so many cute color options” she says. I have an obsession with puffers, so I’ve been eyeing this coat for a while. Unfortunately, I don’t have $300 to spare right now. While this is definitely on the expensive side, it is worth noting that many high-quality winter coats are around this same price, if not more.

fast and free shorts

Last but not least is the best pair of shorts you can buy at Lululemon, according to my roommate. The Fast and Free Shorts have a high-rise fit and a lightweight material that is good for running. “Hands down the best thing! They have a thigh slit and built-in liner so you can barely feel them,” Martine says. “They’re high-waisted and overall the most comfortable and flattering shorts.”

special mention: anything softstreme

If you’re not familiar with the Lululemon Softstreme fabric, the name says it all. It is described on their website as “peach-fuzz soft.” I was lucky enough to thrift a brand new Softstreme jacket over winter break, and it remains one of my best thrift finds to date. So, I definitely agree with my roommates on this one.

This also brings up a piece of advice I wanted to share in this article, which is to buy pre-loved Lululemon. Whether it is from a thrift store or on apps like Poshmark, it is very easy to find Lululemon at discounted prices. And if you don’t like the idea of wearing used clothing, you can always put a “new with tags” filter on your search.

Another way to save money when shopping for nice activewear is to take a look at the sale section. The “we made too much” tab of Lululemon’s website is always full of good items, but they tend to sell out fast, so you may have to go back and check every once in a while. Happy shopping!

Original photo by Greer Long

