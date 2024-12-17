How To Help The Environment Through Fashion Sustainability 101! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you know that out of the 100 billion garments produced yearly, about 92 million tonnes of textile waste are in landfills? That is equivalent to a garbage truck full of clothes that ends up in a landfill every second. This is a big environmental issue as textile waste releases greenhouse methane gas and contributes to climate change. The cause of these problems is due to the fashion industry, especially fast-fashion companies. There are many downsides to the fashion industry and textile waste is only one of them. Therefore, I will give you suggestions on how to be fashion-sustainable.

Think Before You Buy!

Be mindful of where you buy your clothes! Although the fashion industry contributes to environmental damage, there are a handful of brands out there that value sustainability when it comes to producing clothes. For example, some brands are Everlane, Ninety Percent, Reformation, and many more. With that said, it is important to research a company and do a deep dive to see what its values are because sometimes it may be hard to uncover the real truth.

It is also important to think about your choices when it comes to purchasing clothes. Do you need it? Are you going to actually wear it or will you toss it away eventually? I know it is tempting to fulfill your desires, but sometimes taking a step back and just thinking about the damage it could cause in the long run is important. For example, let’s say you bought a top on a whim from a fast-fashion brand, like Shein. You get the product and you realize it does not fit your standards. So, you end up throwing it in the trash because it was cheap anyway and the fabric was thin. Without realizing your impulse and carelessness about where the product goes, will end up being textile waste. As a result, the textile waste will take a long time to decompose, causing more and more waste to be backed up. Once it does decompose, one piece of clothing will contribute to climate change and leach toxic chemicals and dyes into the groundwater and soil.

Additionally, don’t jump on the “bandwagon!” What I mean by this is to follow things that you truly care about, not because something is trendy or other people are interested in it. Fast fashion is successful because there’s always a new trend going on and people are very influenced by something new and popular. Once that trend dies out, people are left with items they didn’t want or care about until it wasn’t popular.

Donate and Thrift!

So what can you do with those clothes you don’t need anymore? Donate!! I’m sure you have seen a donation drop-off box in your area before, so if you have any clothes you don’t need anymore definitely consider giving them away to people in need. If you’re in the Amherst area, there is a thrift store downtown called Xchange to give away your clothes or shop! On that topic, thrifting is also a good way to find second-hand items at usually a cheaper price. Thrifting is one of the best ways to avoid items being thrown away in landfills and have no purpose anymore. That way your items can be loved and used again by another person!

Upcycle!

Maybe you don’t want to give away your clothes, and that’s okay! But if you don’t want them sitting in your closet, there is always upcycling! For example, if you have this top and you feel that it doesn’t fit your style anymore, you can cut it into a crop top, or maybe use the material to turn it into a different clothing item like a scarf. Things like that can give your clothes a repurpose, and will spark your creativity!

Overall, it is important to understand that the fashion industry and what we do with our clothes can make an impact on the environment. However, there are ways to minimize the damage to the environment by doing your part! In the meantime, be sustainable while also looking ethically fashionable!

