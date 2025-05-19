Hidden Gems You Should Visit In Greece This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

As someone born to parents who immigrated to America from Greece, I’ve grown up spending my summers there. Whenever I tell people this, their minds immediately think of islands like Santorini and Mykonos, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. My family is from a mountainous region of Greece called Epirus, which borders the Ionian Sea. Though very beautiful, it’s rarely ever visited by tourists. However, there are so many gorgeous, hidden gems scattered throughout the region that everyone should visit on their trip to Greece.

Kefalonia

The biggest out of the seven Ionian islands, Kefalonia is truly a dream. Whether you want beautiful greenery, spectacular beaches, and cute villages, Kefalonia has it all. Kefalonia is known for world-famous beaches such as Myrtos Beach and Petani Beach, which are absolutely breathtaking and are lined by charming mountains with crystal-clear waters. These beaches are not something you want to miss. Another must-visit on the island is the village of Fiskardo. Typically, those staying on the island stay in Fiskardo, and for good reason. Fiskardo is a small, charming fishing village with streets filled with restaurants and boutiques that look like they’re straight out of a Pinterest board. Kefalonia was one of my favorite islands I’ve ever visited and it’s such an underrated one. If you’re ever looking for a calm, peaceful islands with barely any tourists, Kefalonia is the place for you.

PAXOS AND ANTI-PAXOS

Paxos is hands down my favorite place in Greece. I’ve never seen such breathtaking waters in my entire life, and the food there is terrific. Unlike Kefalonia, Paxos is strictly known for its beaches. The sister island of Paxos, Anti-Paxos, is home to one of the most famous beaches in the entire country, Paralia Voutoumi. Paralia Voutoumi is a secret beach that’s only accessible by speedboat from the main island. The waters there are so clear you can see straight to the bottom; the color is this gorgeous bright blue. There is also a fantastic restaurant overlooking the beach. Though Paxos has gotten increasingly popular over the years, the island is still relatively unknown to tourists and is a great spot for those looking for a beach vacation.

PARGA

A slice of the Amalfi Coast, but in Greece. Parga is a charming village located along the Ionian Sea. Known for its narrow shop-filled streets, Parga is a must-visit. It doesn’t miss when it comes to beaches either. Parga is nestled in the hills above a stunning beach with clear waters and golden sand. Parga is perfect for those looking for a quiet and relaxing trip to rejuvenate the soul. Be aware, though, it gets very hot there.

Visiting Greece doesn’t just mean going to all the tourist spots you’ve seen on TikTok. Though they’re beautiful, these hidden gems offer a lot more and they have fewer people. If you’re heading to Greece this summer, make sure to take a visit up north to hit these spots up!

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!