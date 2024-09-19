Hidden Gems: Exploring the Best Study Spots on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

As my first year as a transfer student comes to a close, I wanted to take a moment to highlight some of the best study spots I’ve found on campus. Personally, I prefer not to do homework in my bedroom, so I’ve made it a mission to find the best spots with a relaxed atmosphere. While this list isn’t exhaustive, it’s a great starting point for anyone looking to explore and find their ideal study environment.

Design Building

This building is incredibly underrated and happens to be my favorite spot on campus. Located just across from Isenberg, it’s a super bright and clean space. Whenever I have a ton of work to get through, I make a beeline for Grab and Go in Frank, which is conveniently located nearby, and bring it back to the design building. Eating my food, sipping a coffee, and getting right into my assignments, are all my personal forms of therapy. One thing I particularly love about studying here is the availability of bar-style seats lining both sides of the building. It’s perfect for people-watching and helps keep me motivated watching everyone else around me work on their assignments. Also, I know this might spark some debate, but in my opinion, Post and Bean, located in the lower level, ranks among the top coffee shops on campus. If you happen to have a class nearby, I highly recommend trying their iced caramel latte. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but there’s something about it that sets it apart from other lattes on campus. On a sunny day, there’s nothing I love more than grabbing a coffee and taking a seat outside at one of the tables in front of the building.

South College

This spot is truly a hidden gem that everyone deserves to know about. Situated right in the heart of campus, directly in front of Dubois, it couldn’t be more conveniently located for most people. The building itself is divided into several levels, each offering many seating options. On the lower floor, you’ll find a spacious main room with a ton of tables, chairs, couches, and bar tops. To the right of this area is a quiet study room, with more cozy couches and tables, making it a great space for those focused on studying for taking exams. Also, it’s open until fairly late (around 10 or 11pm), which is perfect for those late-night study sessions before morning tests. During midterms and finals week, it tends to be empty, making it my go-to spot for chill study sessions.

ILC Journalism Hub

As a communication major, this building has been the hub of most of my classes, making it an incredibly convenient spot for me. My favorite area to study is the Journalism Hub, particularly the bar-top seats that offer a stunning view of the campus pond. While I also do like the Communication Hub, it can sometimes be hard to find available seats there. However, I must say that out of all the academic buildings, the comm hub probably has the best view on campus. It’s so calming to work while looking out the window and seeing people walking around campus. I especially like to work in these hubs while working on my writing assignments.

Elaine Marieb Nursing Building