Hi Flo! My Experience At The UMass Amherst Spring Concert

I attended my first spring concert at UMass Amherst! They had Bia, Steve Aoki, and Flo Rida for this year’s concert! Let’s just say it didn’t disappoint, and I had a lot of fun. Let’s dive into my full experience!

Getting Ready!

This part was chaotic because I had work the same day as the concert, and the doors opened at 6:30 p.m. My roommate and I decided it was best to go early to avoid the lines. Therefore, before my 11 a.m. shift I had to do my makeup for the concert and I wore my metallic purple crop top under my sweatshirt. It was kind of funny going full glam to work but it saved me a lot of time and stress. After work, I went back to my dorm and changed into cargo shorts and wrote “Wild One” on my sunglasses because that’s one of Flo Rida’s popular songs. Overall, the getting ready part was not so bad at the end. Also, surprisingly, my makeup stayed on really well even after work and the concert!

Stage Crew Dance and BIA

The Stage Crew Dance was the opening dance act, and it was so entertaining! The dancers’ moves and energy was so good; my friends and I started dancing. Sadly, it was short but it’s understandable since they had to move the show along. I hope I see the same group dance again at another event!

BIA was the first opening singing act. Honestly, I was annoyed at the beginning because she was an hour late to her set, and I was on the floor for the concert so I had to stand the entire time. I also didn’t know her music that well, however, when she finally came on stage her energy and style of music made up for the wait! Also, her dancers really complimented her show and brought the energy in the crowd. After her set, I started adding her songs to my playlist!

STeve Aoki

Honestly, Steve Aoki stole the show. For a second, I forgot Flo Rida was supposed to be the main gig for this concert, and a lot of people at the concert agree with me about this. It was a big UMass rave, and I literally didn’t stop jumping and waving for even a minute because Steve got the crowd wild. But, the big anticipation was the cake throw!!! Steve Aoki is known for throwing cakes at his show, and he threw some at the UMass crowd. Luckily for me, I didn’t get caked.

Flo Rida

The final act was the one and only FLO RIDA!!! The songs he sang were so nostalgic, and it was such a nice performance. He was so interactive with the crowd, and truly showed his love for his UMass fans. He brought the vocals, the energy, and the dance moves and really got the crowd going crazy for him! He threw money, jumped into the crowd, and I got sprayed with champagne. It was definitely a night I won’t forget!

Overall, my first spring concert was a success! UPC did a wonderful job pulling this show together and giving the audience a chance to see their childhood nostalgia sing live!

