Here Lies Micro-Trends: How We’re Turning Towards More Sustainable Styles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

I wouldn’t consider myself a “Blueberry girl.” I also wouldn’t say I had a “Brat summer.” And as much as my favorite Disney Princess growing up was Ariel, I don’t think all those pearls and shimmers would classify me as “Mermaid-core.” For such a fast-paced generation, it’s easy to want to categorize yourself into one specific category, but when so much changes the more you grow up, it’s hard to pigeonhole yourself into one box when so much of your personality is a complex amalgamation.

These quick and easy definitions aren’t anything new. I can go back as far as elementary school, when my friends and I would obsessively try and figure out what our Hogwarts houses were, considering the results of the test gospel. Or even back in 2019, when the VSCO girls, with their stretched-out scrunchies and up-high buns, were everywhere. But somehow, TikTok has managed to turn these fun one-word descriptors to an all-time high.

Everywhere you looked, a new so-called core was established, and thus, the era of the “micro-trend” was born. Each week, a new rapid, short-lived trend would dominate social media, then run its course after a few weeks. A slightly darker lip shade could lead to a “Cranberry summer,” and a new blazer shape could lead to your style being “Quiet luxury.” These trends, quick-fire and often repackaged, were obviously just a clever medium for brands to generate more profit. No wonder when we reached mid-2024, we reached our limit.

No matter what, social media is everywhere. And with that comes the next new fad, making it increasingly exhausting to scroll through your feed to come across the newest blush you don’t want to miss. But there comes a certain point when something minuscule becomes too much. Collectively, we begin to realize that micro trends are of minor significance.

Cottagecore, Stanley cups, Y2K and the clean girl aesthetic. From 2020 to 2025, it seems this phase of fashion is finally coming to an end. This sea of change can be attributed to the reality of overconsumption creeping in. When it’s hard to keep up with the latest trends that are old news the second they arrive on your doorstep, it’s no wonder a collective burnout sets in. Fashion aesthetics are a source of community and identity for a lot of people, but not when they encourage us to throw out a piece of clothing we bought just one hour ago.

Micro trends aren’t inherently bad. In a way, they’re a good stepping stone into figuring out what you like and don’t like. What is negative about it is the endless cycle of consumption it promotes. As influencers and retailers take part in the cultural real estate in coining a new trend, susceptible customers take the bait, purchasing the latest shade or a new cut of pants.

Instead, what’s on trend now is the search for personal style. As the urge to box trends begins to slow down, a much more sustainable idea sweeps culture. Instead of a minor fashion trend, we’re clinging to ways to create trends that are more long lasting. Gone are the days of overindulgence and in comes “basic” style. To counter maximalist Y2K, we introduce customization as a direct response. What goes viral now isn’t a video about how to dress like a “mob wife” but instead videos with themes of underconsumption and turning something old into something new with jewels and accessories.

As people become more aware of the lack of longevity of micro trends, we are ushering in a new era of originality and authenticity. Though the trends of the past were a form of escapism and community, we are coming back to an idea once thought of being left for dead.

From an economic standpoint, this shift makes sense. As the consumerism of the Covid era begins to die out, combined with the exhaustion quick trends bring about, we’re returning to the vibe. We’re more savvy with our wardrobes and repurposing what we already have. Goodbye to 10 different new cores, hello to figuring out your self-identity.

Aesthetics will never go away, but as the flurry of micro trends die down, we see an establishment of a more evergreen closet. As we begin to distance ourselves from the influence of our For You Pages, we can finally figure out who we truly want to be, free from the pressures of influencers and the singularity of a new, fleeting look.

