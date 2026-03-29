Got Plans? Here’s a 2026 Spring Bucket List for UMass Amherst Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s spring now, so we have to take advantage of the warmer weather! In the past, I’ve been so caught up in school and I’ve taken this weather for granted. After the insane winter, I am so ready for spring and summer, so here’s my To Do list for my first spring semester at UMass Amherst.

Trashbagging Myles Tan/Unsplash I’ve gone sledding down O-Hill, but trash bagging is totally different. I’m going to be making a trip to Target to pick up some huge trash bags for my friends and I, and you’ll see us launching ourselves in trash bags down the steep hills this spring. And I’m doing this at night; it’s just a different vibe. Take Advantage of the Gym Photo by John Arano from Unsplash On a more lowkey note, I’m planning on taking full advantage of the Recreation Center at UMass. I was slacking during my fall semester, but I’m getting back in the routine of my daily gym trips (even if I just walk on a treadmill some days). Have a Picnic on O-Hill Photo by Jing Xi Lau from Unsplash As an Orchard Hill resident, I’m also going to be taking advantage of the beautiful sunsets. As soon as it’s dry out, I’ll be having a picnic in The Bowl with my friends. Maybe we’ll bake something in preparation, but we will definitely be wearing cute outfits, because anything for a photo opportunity! Pull an All-Nighter Original photo by Katherine Santin Said friends will also be pulling an all-nighter with me. The closest I’ve gotten has been falling asleep at 6 a.m., but I will be making it to sunrise one day. I have my Mega Monopoly board in my dorm room, and we’ll be playing until the game’s over. Spend Time in the Rain Photo by Osman Rona from Unsplash Everyone loves going out when it’s snowing, but I promise the rain is just as fun, if not more. My mom never liked me going out in the rain without a jacket in case I got sick, so this is my chance to just run around in the rain with my friends! Mount Holyoke Library Photo by Ugur Akdemir from Unsplash This is a really random one, but now that the weather’s going to be warmer, I want to visit the other Five Colleges. Personally, I’m a HUGE fan of libraries, so the talk around the Mount Holyoke library has piqued my interest. I hear it looks like Hogwarts. Go to a Frat Party Photo by Vonecia Carswell from Unsplash I’ve been to frat parties before, but the weather’s been pretty cold and I can never show off my outfits or stay warm while wearing a cute outfit. I’m excited to go out with the girls, wearing cute outfits, and not have to cover it up with my jacket, so the frats will definitely be seeing me passing through. Go to a School Sports Game Original photo by Da’Zhane Johnson I am a huge fan of sports and I always love some school spirit. You’ll find me at some sort of sports game this season, and hopefully we win! Thrifting Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels I’ve been thrifting a few times, but I want to really get into it. Spring is the perfect time to do this because a new season means new looks. Hiking Photo by Darya Tryfanava from Unsplash There are a lot of hiking areas in Massachusetts, so I’m hoping to check some of them out. I’ve heard of Mount Sugarloaf and I really want to check out Puffer’s Pond, but here’s a list of more places to check out! Pizza Night Pexels I’ve been meaning to check out Antonio’s Pizza and Campus Pizza. I’ve heard so much about them, but I’ve never had enough energy to check them out at night. School Photo by Mikael Kristenson from Unsplash Finally, I’ve been in college for a semester now so I’m hoping to do my best in classes now. I’m taking some interesting classes like macroeconomics, a career preparation course, and a criminal trial procedure class. I’ve been having a lot of fun in them so far, so I’m hoping to do well in them and have fun learning the content as well!

Thanks for reading through my to-do list. I’m so excited to check these experiences off and have a fun spring semester! Maybe it gave you some ideas for your spring, and if it didn’t, maybe this inspired you to make your own list for your 2026 spring semester!

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