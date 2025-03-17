Glimpse Into the Future: How CHAT-GPT and Other AI Models Can Revolutionize Scientific Research

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

In a world engulfed with revolutionary technology and innovation, AI’s introduction transformed the way we think. In a short span of time, it has taken over society functions, and in research, it has the power to seriously advance our understanding of the universe and our world. AI’s application potential is endless, so it is important for the scientific field to start utilizing this untapped resource.

Scientific research has changed society’s understanding of the world, and as we continue to make groundbreaking discoveries, using machine learning and artificial intelligence can maximize how productive research is. In a typical scientific research paper, each experiment takes multiple days to run, and then compiling the data takes even more time. By using artifical intelligence, data compilations can take a fraction of the time, and sifting through all that data can also be done with much more efficiency. In addition, AI can also find patterns in data that humans can miss. By scanning through entire algorithms and examining how the data was collected, AI is able to find connections and pull together strings of data that humans would realistically rarely find.

Since scientific research varies extensively by discipline the application of AI models can vary. For example, in meteorological assessments, AI can be used to predict changing weather forecasts, increase the accuracy of severe weather warning systems, and enhance rocket trajectory calculations by giving more accurate wind and weather recordings. In other types of scientific research such as computer science, entire lines of code, and algorithms can be made to be less tedious, and reduce error. Since AI can learn all the different coding languages, it can use them to create, specific, and efficient coding mechanisms that can help develop crucial software. In fields such as civil engineering, precision is so important to make sure buildings are structurally sound, and are built strong enough to withstand weather damage and erosion. AI’s ability to reduce errors in these fields will help enhance the safety of the inhabitants in these buildings.

However, an important point that should be made is that as AI continues to be refined, it will start replacing human jobs due to this error reduction. Human error is a major propellant for companies to replace human jobs with AI models. So while AI is an incredible tool that can make strides in humanity’s development, it also costs people’s livelihoods and that must be taken into account. In addition, many people become worried about the distinction between AI and human creations. As AI continues to learn from us, it also has the ability to start mirroring human work, which brings issues such as plagiarism and deepfakes into the conversation. Thus, as we continue to explore the capabilities of AI, and harness its power, it is also incredibly important to remember that it is still developing, and should be used with caution.

Overall, AI can be instrumental in advancing scientific research and can provide an alternative perspective in solving perplexing questions. However, like all technologies, it should be used with care and awareness.

