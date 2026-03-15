From Student to Teacher: My First Weeks Student Teaching, Wrapped

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, art was my favorite subject. From the smells of paint to the scratches of charcoal, I loved every second. To me, the art room wasn’t just a room; it was a space. A space where anything was possible- a space where colors could say what words couldn’t- a space where a once timid girl wasn’t so timid anymore.

Before I knew it, art became my voice.

It provided me with a newfound sense of confidence, of belonging. At last, I could show my peers who I was, what I liked or disliked, all through artistic expression. From that moment on, I knew what my true calling was. Now, in my senior year of college, I once again find myself stepping into the art room. The only difference? I’m in charge!

My first few weeks were filled with chaos; it was like stepping into a storm of color, questions, and curiosity, both mine and the students’. But, within a few short weeks, I’ve gone from cleaning brushes (so many damn brushes!) to guiding young artists themselves.

I’ve seen firsthand the magic that happens when students are allowed creative freedom. Watching them proudly hold up their painting, even if it’s a squiggle, is life-changing . Because at the end of the day, it is not just a “squiggle”. That squiggle represents everything that art is. Confidence. Voice. Growth.

One of the best things? I get to witness ever-changing creativity firsthand. Kids don’t overthink as adults or professional artists do, they just make. They don’t get bogged down by imperfections; instead, they embrace them. They create like anything is possible- because in my art room, anything IS possible. Even the most outlandish ideas can become a reality. Sometimes the best projects are ones that seem impossible. And truly, they are so intuitive and creative, it is honestly mind-blowing. Every single day, I am amazed by their talents.

As amazing as my experience has been, don’t get me wrong, it has definitely not been a perfect journey. More often than not, my lesson plan doesn’t turn out exactly as I anticipated. Some days, glitter ends up spilling everywhere (yes, everywhere). Or sometimes, I am human, and I’m simply having an off day. And honestly, it is SO hard not to get discouraged by these instances; it is only human nature. But I’ve come to understand that those messy moments are when true learning happens.

I am not just teaching art, but learning how to listen, adapt, and be patient with my kiddos. And most importantly, at the end of the day, I am not just my students’ art teacher, but a role model. Someone who I hope they look back on fondly; the same way that I did with a number of my teachers.

Now, standing in front of my own classroom, I see the same magic in my students’ eyes that I once had. They, too, are surrounded by the sounds of laughter, smells of paint, and grins of their peers, all with Ms. Hoerauf by their side!

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