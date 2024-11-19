The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friendship has layers, from the compliments in passing from girls you’ll never see again, to the unofficial sisters that hold you together. The iconic quote from Liv and Maddie, “sisters by chance, friends by choice” never applied to me as someone who doesn’t have a sister. However, I have still lived out the quote in my way through my friends, who are like sisters to me in every way except by blood. I like to think it was by perfect chance that we became friends from being in the same class in eighth grade, having the same extracurricular in sixth grade, living on the same floor freshman year of college, having the same major, and even bonding over having the same name :). My best friends are people I choose to see as sisters, hence the title of this article (mic drop). My friends mean so much to me, and while there are infinite reasons why, these are the main ones:

In times of struggle, my friends have always been there for me. When I first started college, the loneliness was hitting hard, seeing everyone else who seemed to already have big groups, and having to adjust to living without my family in a new place. I’m sure you’ve all felt it; not the greatest time of my life, that’s for sure. My best friends from my hometown were my moral support in these beginning times, and continue to be the ones I’m attached at the hip to (one quite literally because we both go to UMass now, and the other is during breaks and weekends when we can see each other). As for the ones I met in college, it’s crazy how close we were able to become in just a month. The instant connection instantly made my life at college better, and in no time my homesickness slowly went away. I consider myself very lucky to have met the right people so soon into college, and we’re still thriving a year later. We’re constantly learning from each other, and pushing each other in all the right ways which keeps our friendship strong.

I love that I can speak my mind and never have to be worried about my friends judging me, no matter what topic. I become a mega yapper about things I like, and things I hate, since I am a chronic complainer during the semester, but regardless we all listen and are there for each other. Even if I repeat the same thing 50 times without realizing it, they’ll listen to me talk about it again, we talk about anything and everything. We push each other to be motivated and fully support each other in our goals and aspirations. We hype each other up and allow each other to see things from different perspectives. They push me to be hardworking and the best version of myself.

Overall, my friends are my rock, and they’ve helped shape me into who I am today. I hope that everyone is lucky enough to find people, like how I found sisters.

