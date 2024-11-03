The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you but in my mind, it’s not fall until I’m practically swimming in the aroma of pumpkin spice. If you’re looking to indulge in your favorite fall flavored drinks this year without breaking the bank, look no further!

The following tips are some ways to get creative with your drinks and can be applied to any drink, from coffee to matcha to hot chocolate!

Invest in some basic equipment

My first piece of advice is to invest in some basic equipment to ensure you can make the best drinks possible! This would include things like a handheld milk frother (the most underrated tool, in my opinion), a kettle for hot water (essential for matcha lovers like myself), and an ice tray if you’re an iced drink girlie.

Disclaimer: you don’t have to buy the most expensive equipment available, there are many affordable options on sites like Amazon and Target.

Think of this step as investing to save money in the long term. Getting creative and making these drinks by yourself will save tons of money you would’ve spent going to cafes!

choose a fall flavored milk or creamer

I suggest using a fall-flavored milk or creamer, not both, because using both may make the drink a bit too sweet and overpower the flavor of what you’re drinking (coffee, matcha, etc.). Creamers are great if you want a quick and easy way to make a topping for your drink, but I recommend using them with plain milk of choice (oat, almond, whole, etc.).

You may be wondering what fall flavors I’m talking about! You’d be surprised how many different flavors emerge in supermarkets during this time of year. The flavors that I’ve seen the most often are pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple.

Now, for product recommendations. My favorite milks are Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage, Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Maple Oat Beverage, and Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista Blend. Can you tell I love oat milk?

Not an oat milk fan? No worries, here are some non-oat options: the Almond Malk Organic Pumpkin Spice and Hilland Pumpkin Spice Milk (dairy).

Suppose you’re looking to go the creamer route. In that case, I’ve tried almost all of these and I love them: Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Cinnamon Bun Oat Creamer, Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer, Nut Pods Almond and Coconut Pumpkin Spice Creamer, and Natural Bliss Cinnamon Swirl Latte Creamer (dairy).

USe YOUr spice of choice

Spices can be savory or sweet, but if we’re sticking to sweet, some of the best ones if you’re trying to get into a fall mood are pumpkin spice, cinnamon, ground ginger, and ground nutmeg. I think ginger and nutmeg are so underrated. Most people forget how versatile they are because while they’re great in baked goods, you can sprinkle them in drinks, too!

get creative! Incorporate unique items

This is by far the most game-changing tip on this list. If you take away nothing else from this, let this be the thing you remember. You don’t have to use traditional items like milk and creamer in your drinks. You can use things like ice cream, pastes, and spreads. I know this might sound weird, but if you use the right flavor combinations, your drinks can taste like dessert, and you’ll jump out of bed every morning to make them.

The key to this tip is to have the milk frother I mentioned because you can whip up anything into a topping. When using spreads and pastes, it’s helpful to whip them with heavy whipping cream. Whip it up with your frother, and voila, you’ve just added a new dimension of sweetness and creaminess to your drink. Adding ice cream is even easier because using the frother is unnecessary. Bonus points if you use a colorful ice cream and a pretty glass or mug!

Some of my favorite fall-flavored ice creams are Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Ice Cream and their Salted Maple Ice Cream. There are hundreds of other options in the market that work well, too. In case you haven’t noticed, I have an unhealthy obsession with Trader Joe’s. If you’re looking to get more creative and use a spread or paste, any brand of cookie butter (also known as speculoos spread) is excellent for adding a slightly spicy cinnamon flavor. Some other options from Trader Joe’s are their Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread and their Cinnamon Bun Spread, which they just released this season.

My advice is not to try to incorporate all of the tips I’ve mentioned into one drink, as it might get overwhelming with all the different flavor profiles. Instead, I suggest adding a couple of these things to your drinks and trying out different flavor combinations and brands until you find the items that pair best with your favorite drink!

