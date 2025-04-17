Fireworks & Festivities: A Perfect Itinerary for the 4th of July in DC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Washington, DC truly knows how to celebrate Independence Day, and this trip with two of my closest friends turned out to be one of the most unforgettable experiences. If you’re planning your own 4th of July adventure, here’s a walkthrough of our three-day itinerary — complete with hidden gems, iconic sights, and a few tips to help you make the most of it!

Day 1: Fourth of July

We started the day by grabbing coffee and a quick brunch at Tatte Bakery, then made it just in time for the 4th of July Parade.

P.S. It was so hot that when I accidentally spilled an entire glass of water on myself, it dried up in minutes!

Pro tip: Come prepared with hydrating drinks, sunglasses, plenty of sunscreen, hats or caps,

After soaking up the festive energy and waving at floats for a while, we took refuge in the National Gallery of Art. Not only was it a great way to escape the heat, but the art collection was absolutely breathtaking, and of course, we took lots of photos.

Feeling hungry and with plenty still left to see, we walked over to Mi Vida for lunch. Once re-energized, we headed back to the museum to cover the rest of the exhibits.

Next, we took a much-needed break at the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden. We sat by the edge of the giant fountain with our feet in the water (P.S. yes, you’re allowed to do that!) and grabbed some ice cream afterward at the famous Pitango Gelato. We strolled around the area, enjoying the relaxed vibes.

Later in the evening, just as the sky began to cloud over, a light drizzle pushed us back to the hotel for a quick recharge and a wardrobe change.

As golden hour set in, we made our way to The Wharf for the classic fourth of July fireworks. The sunset was absolutely breathtaking. The atmosphere was lively, filled with families, couples, and tourists all buzzing with anticipation. We were all eagerly waiting for the fireworks to begin — only to realize we were facing the wrong direction! So, we quickly dashed to the other side once they started. And wow, they were stunning. From classic bursts to dazzling shapes (including red hearts!), it was magical.

If you’re looking for a close-up firework experience, The Wharf might not be the best spot since the view is from a distance. But it’s still a fun and lively place to be, surrounded by cheerful crowds.

We wrapped up the night with dinner nearby and walked back with full hearts and tired feet, ready to recharge for the next day.

Original photo by Sophia Apteker

Day 2: Museums & More

We kicked off the morning with breakfast sandwiches and coffee, then headed to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. This museum is enormous and one of the most beautiful I’ve seen! It has sections on everything from gems and minerals to wildlife and ocean life.

We didn’t make it to the National Monuments up close, but if you’re planning your own trip, definitely consider visiting places like the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. And if you book well ahead, you can even schedule a tour of Capitol Hill!

Later, we visited the Hirshhorn Museum, which showcases modern and contemporary art. Definitely a change of pace! To wind down the day, we headed to Tysons Corner Center, one of the largest malls in the U.S., for some shopping and dinner.

Kellyn Simpkin / Her Campus

Day 3: Georgetown Charm

The final day was all about Georgetown. We started with refreshing açaí bowls and wandered along the Georgetown Waterfront, chatting and soaking in the beautiful views.

Our next stop was the absolutely stunning Dumbarton Oaks, a gem with gorgeous architecture and lush gardens. It has an entry fee that you’ll be required to book in advance, but it’s definitely worth it. It’s an absolute dream for aesthetic photo ops!

Sweaty and satisfied, we ended the day with a swim and a cozy movie night. The next morning, we packed up and said goodbye to a trip we’ll never forget.

I got one thing scratched off my bucket list with this trip, maybe my experience has convinced you to add it in yours?

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!