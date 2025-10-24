Finding Fall Magic: Must-Do’s in Massachusetts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the cooler weather, misty mornings, and warm hues of color unfold around you, the world slips into its autumn lace. You want to experience that charming fall aesthetic seen all over Pinterest, or you might long for the cozy autumn allure of Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls. From pumpkin-filled days to twilight evenings and living in the scents of cinnamon and rain, fall becomes a feeling. Wherever you are in Massachusetts, whether that be in the eastern, central, or western regions, there are multiple places to find that fall magic.

Concord, Massachusetts

In eastern Massachusetts, the historic town of Concord, with a year-round beauty, becomes especially striking in the fall, and is one that you should not miss. Walk, run, or bike through Concord to explore it to the fullest. Start at Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House (where she wrote Little Women) and then go to North Bridge (the site of the “shot heard ’round the world”), which has a view of the Concord River. As you make your way, take in the elegance of the Colonial and Georgian-style house architecture. Next, go through the Battle Road Trail in Minute Man National Historical Park: its open meadows and forested paths enfold miles of foliage in palettes of crimson, auburn, amber, and olive. Finally, end at Concord’s quaint town center, lined with numerous shops and restaurants. While there, savor the rich, comforting apple cider and hot chocolate from Main Streets Market & Cafe, or the spiced, tender cider donuts and pumpkin scones at Concord Market, to bring the sweetness of the season to life.

Berlin, Massachusetts

In central Massachusetts, the town of Berlin is a hidden autumn marvel, filled with activities. Orchard Hill Equestrian Center invites casual and competitive riders into a world that blends nature with rustic elegance. Travel on horseback through the property’s wooded acres to witness the golden glow of the afternoon sun enliven the scarlet, wine, and bronze hues of the forest. On cloudy gray afternoons, ride through an open field to enjoy the serene atmosphere and refreshing, crisp air.

If you are not a horse rider, nearby is Berlin Orchards — a great spot to go apple picking. With a variety of apple trees, be sure to check their apple schedule to see when specific apples are available to collect. Try the orchard’s fresh, warm apple crisp, whose flavor profile is a perfect balance of tartness and sweetness. If you take a trip there, bring a blanket and some food because the orchard has lush, grassy fields that are perfect spots for a fall picnic.

Berkshires, Massachusetts

Western Massachusetts is most notable for the Berkshires, being one of the most beautiful places to see the fall foliage, and it is rightfully so. Driving up to the summit of Mount Greylock, through Notch Road or Rockwell Road, transports you into a world ablaze with warmth, where trees amplify each other’s glow to create a harmonic vibrance. The summit is a great opportunity for panoramic photos. You get a stunning aerial view of the town below, speckled with colorful foliage, and neighboring states in the distance. While you drive up to the peak, blast your favorite autumn playlist in your car to set the perfect fall mood. Personally, nothing gets me into the autumn spirit like Taylor Swift’s Folklore album.

No matter what region you are in, there are places all around you to make your fall memorable. To make the most of the foliage, check the peak color dates online, so you can catch the most vibrant displays in Massachusetts. From traversing through picturesque towns, trails, and fields, to picking apples, and trying a bunch of fall-themed treats, there is something for everyone to discover. While I pointed out a few of my favorite places, Massachusetts has many more that can bring about that fall spirit, so go out and explore them!

