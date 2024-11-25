Fallen Angels: How the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Fell Short

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone remembers the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for its glamour, lights, and entertainment. The early shows in the 1990s were characterized by frosted makeup, delicate fantasies, and high fashion. The brand slowly began to build a strong reputation and an iconic show. With attractions like The Fantasy Bra, 40+ pound wings, and big-named performers, Victoria’s Secret had every viewer craving more every year. Famous models like Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, and Adrianna Lima, have graced the runway over the years, building a relationship with the company and fans.

However, as time and social norms progressed, many noticed the unattainable beauty standards and lack of representation promoted in the show. The show faced many controversies, causing it to cancel its scheduled November 2019 programmed. Many models reported a strict, unhealthy diet for preparation. In 2020, over 100 models signed a letter to CEO, John Mehas. The letter called on the company to take further measures to protect their employees from abuse. More notably, Ed Razek, the then chief marketing officer for L Brands, controversially shared that he felt the brand should not include “transsexuals” in its runway show. He continued to add that trans and plus-size women do not represent the “fantasy” that Victoria’s Secret is trying to sell. See Razek’s full statements here. The company separated from L Brands in 2021 and have continued to rebrand its image and mission to reflect a more inclusive, representative future.

In early May, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show announced their planned return to be in October 2024. The announcement created tons of buzz due to the show’s six-year hiatus. While this show included both transgender and plus sized models, many still felt more could be done. Many fans were disappointed in the event. It lacked the wow factor of previous shows and many found it to feel cheap and rushed. The 2024 comeback show failed viewers across the nation, with many using social media to share their opinions. So how did the 2024 show fall short?

too much time, too little improvement After the serious backlash from Razek’s comments, Victoria’s Secret desperately attempted to save face. They shortly hired their first transgender model, Valentina Sampaio, months after his comments. Despite taking numerous years off to rebrand and progress, the 2024 fashion show lacked an array of models once again. To counter Razek’s previous claims, the 2024 featured two trans models, Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani. Additionally, Victoria’s Secret featured a handful of plus-sized models ranging from sizes 8-16. Their efforts fell short as many people were still dissatisfied and underwhelmed at the lack of representation. Many noted how the plus-sized models were covered up more than the skinnier models; they were more likely to be in a silk dress or body suit, rather than a scandalous bra and thong. Victoria’s Secret does not seem to truly care about improving as a brand, but more so about improving negative feedback over everything. After a six-year hiatus and reputation-tarnishing controversy, many had higher expectations for the show’s comeback. Instead of showing that Victoria’s Secret has learned from its mistakes, they lazily came up with small solutions that failed to solve a larger problem. The lack of effort and consistent failures have caused faltering faith in many lifelong fans of the program. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) Photo Credit: @glamouruk on Instagram captures plus size model, Ashley Graham walk the VS Runway. cheap And rushed set The quality of the production has gone significantly downhill compared to the start of the show. Victoria’s Secret had created a magical, entertaining fantasy that thousands of people tuned in to each year. Every year, each costume looked more detailed than the next, and singers created show-stopping performances to accompany the models. This year’s runway and show felt like an afterthought. One person on X compared the set to “an airport hangar”. The boring black stage and awkward lighting made me want to take a Tylenol more than I wanted to buy a new bra. Additionally, the costumes and wings looked drab and cheap. It felt like they threw everyone in satin and found costume wings from a party store. One user on X stated, “Victoria’s Secret really said go woke, go broke“. While people called for the show to become more inclusive and representative, no one wanted a decrease in quality and effort. A large portion of the show’s budget went towards top models like Tyra Banks and Kate Moss, leaving no room for the creativity and execution of the past. Weak Themes and Aesthetics When comparing the intricate themes of previous shows, this year’s comeback show fell short. Many fans can recall the famous Winter Wonderland segment of the 2006 show. Wings were inspired by holiday symbols like snowflakes, fur coats, and snowy tree branches. This is just one example of the memorable fantasies that the company had created to captivate the hearts of viewers. Fans anticipated the dramatic, detailed, and glamorous looks from the past, but were met with disappointment. The glittery floor, frosted makeup, and elaborate themes were missing from the recent program. Photo by Fahad Waseem from Unsplash Controversial Opening and Ending Many fans were surprised to see both Gigi and Bella Hadid on the catwalk. The sisters’ involvement caused lots of discourse among viewers. Many wondered if nepotism caused them to have such big roles in the show. Additionally, many fans believed Gigi’s entrance was weak and possibly undeserving. She sported a basic, satin pajama set, large hoop earrings, and massive, awkward wings. The wings appeared to drag Hadid down, making the walk awkward and setting the tone for the rest of the show. Thousands of fans believed that Adriana Lima should have been the model to open the show. Her connection with the brand, loyalty to the brand, and love from the fans all pointed to her having a major involvement in the show. Lima has created a legendary reputation for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, making her one of the highest-rated models in the world. Instead, Victoria’s Secret decided to repay her by putting her in reusable wings and strappy leggings. Since the show aired, many believed Adrianna Lima should have opened the show, while the Hadid sisters closed it. Removing Fan-Favorite Traditions Wings are a crucial part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. They are usually worn by models with a special contract known as Angels. These models are expected to make special appearances, feature in campaigns, and dawn the greatest wings on the runway. Traditionally, the greater the model, the greater the wing. Many fans were surprised that the 2024 show did not uphold these standards. Household names like Tyra Banks and Eva Herzigová did not sport the iconic accessory. Victoria’s Secret also eliminated The Fantasy Bra — a luxurious, bedazzled bra, often worth millions. Fans speculated this was due to their poor distribution of their budget and attempted rebrand towards inclusivity. Regardless, the lack of staple characteristics was a major upset to lifelong fans and new viewers.

In all honesty, Victoria’s Secret made a pitiful attempt to revive their legendary show. With the amount of time that has gone by, the company failed to show significant change and improvement. From lackluster designs to tokenizing minorities, the failures poked through on multiple fronts. One positive is that models have reportedly been treated better both mentally and physically in this show. In 2018, Barbara Palvin’s husband, Dylan Sprouse was seen on the runway waiting to gift her Shake Shack burgers after the show. Palvin admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she was not eating healthily at the time. However, she happily reported in 2024, “This time around, I was listening to my body, so whatever I wanted to eat, I ate it. And I look better than ever”.

It is important to note that many people are divided on whether the show should continue at all. One Instagram user’s comment wrote, “How about just let the people who do like it enjoy it. There’s no way to make everyone happy but I thought the show was exciting and full of fun and happiness”. Another user wrote, “Leave it in the 90s my loves. This stuff is just so try hard. No one needs a fatphobic sweatshop brand in 2024. We just don’t”. Even if Victoria’s Secret listens to this feedback, is it worth pursuing?

