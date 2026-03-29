Failed Resolutions? Here are Five Classics Written by Women to Revive your Reading Journey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Jan. 1, you re-download Goodreads, and you tell yourself you will read at least one book every month this year. Now we are three months into the new year, and you still have not gotten past the first page of the book you started at the beginning of the year. We have all been there before, myself included. I know the pain of having that 500-page novel, which “everyone needs to read,” according to Google, collecting dust on your table. With plenty of prior experience, I am here to recommend five classics of different genres written by talented women that will inspire your revived reading journey.

. Emma by Jane Austen (Romance) Courtesy of Annie Spratt via Unsplash Published in 1815, this novel set in the fictional Regency-era town of Highbury introduces us to a smart, rich, and meddlesome girl named Emma Woodhouse. Somewhat self-deceiving, Emma becomes a matchmaker for her friends, leading her into her own misguided adventure of friendship, self-discovery, and most importantly: romance. Emma’s stubborn but earnest disposition makes her a relatable and lovable character that enables you to grow with her mistakes and lessons throughout the novel. . “The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman (Gothic) Photo by Erik Witsoe from Unsplash When lengthy novels grow overwhelming, a short story is a great choice to get yourself reading again. Now deemed a vital piece in feminist literature, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a gothic horror story published in 1892 documenting a woman’s deteriorating mental health. Written in the style of journal entries, the story describes how the nameless woman was confined in a nursery by her husband, where she becomes consumed by the yellow wallpaper. Haunting and fascinating, this short story is an important piece of literature that gives its audience insight into how women’s mental health was treated in the past. . Little Women by Louisa May Alcott (Coming-of-age) Columbia Pictures A novel full of desire and hope, Little Women is an excellent pick-me-up read, inspiring all ages. Published in two parts in 1868 and 1869, the story follows the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. Set in the Civil War in Massachusetts, the sisters struggle with poverty, relationships, and the absence of their father. While this novel is nothing short of a rollercoaster, the exploration of the sisters’ lives growing up as girls during the Civil War era is fascinating and leaves you with a sense of ambition. This book is nothing short of lessons from self-acceptance and the strength of family, to resilience and the meaning of love. . The Leavenworth Case by Anna Katharine Green (Mystery) Photo by Patrick Tomasso from Unsplash The 1878 debut novel of Anna Katharine Green, often referred to as the “mother of the detective novel,” The Leavenworth Case, is a must-read for all mystery lovers. After the murder of the wealthy merchant Horatio Leavenworth, detective Ebenezer Green and lawyer Everett Raymond come together to investigate the suspicious death. A story full of twists and turns, this American mystery is one that all readers can enjoy, whether familiar with mystery novels or not. . The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Psychological) Photo by Debby Hudson from Unsplash Following the life of Esther Greenwood, the 1963 novel describes the life of a young college student suffering from a mental breakdown. Struggling with the societal expectations of the era, Esther battles thoughts of self-identity and depression. While the story is at times upsetting and disparaging, the eventual recovery of a young woman suffering from depression is a fascinating read that cannot be offered by many other novels. Concluding with an open-ended ending, The Bell Jar is a thought-provoking piece of literature that will offer a great deal of insight for young women.

Whether it’s mystery, romance, or coming of age, there is something on this list for everyone. Any of these picks is a great choice to kickstart your reading journey, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!

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