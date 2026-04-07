Everyone Wants a “Timeless” Wedding—And That’s The Problem

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If your TikTok For You page is anything like mine, you’ve definitely seen the 2026 wedding trend of trying to have a “timeless wedding.” In my opinion, this is impossible. Weddings are not exempt from trends; it’s incredibly easy to look at a photograph and decipher exactly what year it was taken—from the big, puffy sleeves of the ’80s to the mint green and coral bridesmaid dresses of 2016.

Why do we care so much about being timeless?

It seems people have become so concerned with how their wedding appears to others that they aren’t picking things they genuinely like over whatever is popular this season. I believe the term “timeless” is also being confused with “simple,” or even “boring.” This overly minimalist style will eventually become dated simply because of how much it has saturated the internet. We will all look back and remember 2026 as the year of burgundy and chartreuse, and the “timeless” minimalistic look will eventually feel just as era-coded as any other trend. The problem isn’t the colors or styles themselves; it’s the motivation behind selecting them. Are you picking these things because you genuinely love them, or because the algorithm is pushing them as the only way to avoid looking “dated”?

Ironically, trying this hard to have a “timeless” wedding is becoming the most 2026 thing you could do, which ultimately defeats the entire appeal.

The weddings often used as “timeless” examples aren’t actually timeless—they’re iconic. Think of Princess Diana or even Millie Bobby Brown. These are two entirely different ideas that are being confused. These celebrity weddings set the trends used by the masses, but even they are dated to their specific cultural moments. And why is that such a bad thing?

This obsession feels niche to a specific community of “aesthetic-driven” social media users, and it points to how wedding culture has transformed in an overly stressful way. This celebration of love and fidelity shouldn’t consume a bride’s every waking moment. There are already enough difficult dilemmas, like managing the wedding party or the day-of schedule. It does more harm than good to force your wedding into a strict, narrow aesthetic just to please a future audience.

What makes a wedding memorable and special is seeing your personality implemented into the day, rather than obsessing over how it will be viewed generations from now. Weddings are overwhelming enough; why add the pressure of an impossible aesthetic? I personally think it’s worse to look back at your wedding day and not be able to distinguish it from a lineup of a hundred other 2026 weddings than it is to look at a photo and know exactly when you got married.

That being said, if you are a genuine fan of the “classic” plain dress style, or if you’ve been pinning burgundy and chartreuse to your Pinterest boards for years because they truly spark joy, do it. I’m not criticizing the minimalistic route, and I’m certainly not anti-minimalism; I’m anti-performative minimalism. You should do whatever your heart desires.

My point is, you should base your wedding day on what makes you and your partner happy, not on what you think will age the best or what social media is currently pushing. At the end of the day, looking back and knowing you picked what you liked at that moment in time should be enough. It might sound cliché, but life is too short to worry about the impossible standards placed on us.

Let your wedding be a reflection of who you are, not who you feel you should be.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!