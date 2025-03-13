Does February Really Feel Like the Shortest Month?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

February — the month that’s supposedly the shortest, but does it actually feel like it? Honestly, not really.

After spending Christmas and New Year’s cozied up at home, rotting in bed, and soaking in every bit of family time, February hits like a wake-up call. Suddenly, you’re back on campus, trying to shake off the holiday haze and dive headfirst into the chaos of classes, club fairs, and keeping up with your social life. The semester is officially in full swing, and just as you start to find your footing, BAM — Valentine’s Day comes knocking.

If you’re on the e-board of a club, this means an overwhelming amount of planning, event organizing, and last-minute runs to Target for decorations. If you’re in a relationship, cue the pressure of coming up with the perfect gift and date night plan. And if you’re single? Well, this is when you miss home a little extra. But that’s exactly when your girls come through, because Galentine’s Day is a reminder that soulmates don’t always have to be romantic.

There’s something so special about pouring a glass of wine, dipping strawberries in chocolate, and watching Sex and the City with your besties. It’s the kind of comfort that makes you forget you ever felt lonely in the first place. Boyfriends and girlfriends may come and go, but your girls? They’re here for the long haul.

February isn’t just for confessing your love and heart-shaped sweets. It’s also the month when winter stays too long. The snow in December that used to feel magical, now just feels annoying, with slushy streets, plans that have to be canceled, and temperatures that make you question every choice you’ve ever made. And don’t forget the midterms that come up when you least expect them.

You’ll be thinking, “New semester, new me,” one minute and then be so busy with work that you’ll tell yourself that watching one more episode of Is It Cake? is a “study break” the next. It seems impossible to be productive, and the smallest month starts to feel like the longest.

And just when you think you’ve made it past the February madness, you realize — it’s only the 15th. But that’s life, right? It’s a constant cycle of highs and lows, kind of like a parabolic graph (yes, we’re getting mathematical here). The key? Ride the highs, embrace the chaos, and find something to be happy about even in the lows.

It’s about focusing on the small things: a spontaneous coffee date with your best friend, the sun setting a little later each evening, or finally getting your class schedule in order. These little wins remind us that even in the whirlwind that is February, there are moments worth savoring.

And then, before you know it, you wake up to actual sunlight in the morning, grab an iced coffee that finally feels just right, and everything feels… not quite normal, but so much better. After making it through February’s snowstorms, the idea of going outside without feeling cold is a dream. And when putting on a puffer starts to feel a bit much (and honestly, a tad sweaty), you just know — it’s nearly time for the campus to spring back to life and, fingers crossed, look cute again after Blarney.

So, to my girlies who feel overwhelmed during this time of year, whether February feels like the longest or shortest month, one thing’s for sure: we’ve made the most out of it. <3

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!

