Do Celebrities Belong in the Fragrance Industry? My Top Five Celebrity Perfumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that celebrities have been dropping their own fragrance lines; celebs like Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and almost all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have released their very own perfumes. Since it is not an uncommon debate whether or not celebrities should be releasing their own fragrance lines, I decided to test them by smelling all of the available celebrity lines near me! I picked out my five favorite perfumes from what I found.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth fragrances by sabrina Sabrina has released five different scents so far, with Sweet Tooth being the first one. Sweet Tooth is available on her website, with top notes of sparkling bergamot, candied ginger, and chocolate marshmallows. This is one of the scents on this list that I personally own. I actually own 4 out of the 5 of her line, and I can happily say that Sabrina has an amazing fragrance line. It was so hard to pick the best of her line! Billie Eilish’s Eilish eilish fragrances Billie Eilish is also not new to the fragrance world, with a collection of five of her own scents as well. Hands down, Eilish is the best perfume, another one that I keep in my personal collection (I am running out, it’s so good). The top notes for Eilish are red berries, mandarin, and sugar petals. Truly, this scent is iconic and so hard not to purchase a new bottle every time you smell it! Ariana Grande’s Cloud Pink ariana grande fragrances Sabrina and Billie’s perfume count is nothing compared to Miss Grande’s. Ariana has a whopping 15 scents that she’s currently selling on her website. When I discovered Cloud Pink while shopping, it was so amazingly good with top notes of sweet vanilla and coconut. Although I couldn’t test all 15 of her scents, I must say this was the best one of her’s that I found! Paris Hilton’s Rosé paris hilton fragrances Paris is also known to have great scents under her belt, as she has 30 of both perfumes and colognes released, and Rosé is nothing shy of that. Not only is the bottle to die for, but also the top notes of rose petals, neroli, and lychee make for a fantastic fragrance. Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic kylie jenner cosmetics Kylie Jenner hasn’t always been top on my list out of all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters (shout-out to my girl, Khloé), but she has to be on the top of my list for this perfume! Cosmic has top notes of star jasmine and blood orange. The packaging for this perfume is so beautiful and addicting to play with, which only makes you want to keep it in your purse more!

Do you own any of these scents? If not try one of these celebs amazing fragrances!

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