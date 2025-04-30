Creepy or Totally Normal?: Hailey Bieber’s Obsession with Selena Gomez

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since her 2018 marriage to Justin Bieber, nepo baby Hailey Bieber has been thrust into the spotlight, and people have been obsessed. From being labeled as the internet’s “IT-girl” to a new fashion icon and skincare expert, people seem to love her. But, as we all know, she is married to Selena Gomez’s ex, and she seems to know it too. Over the years, people have found instances of Hailey copying Selena and “stalking” her social media pages. Is Hailey’s behavior creepy or totally normal?

rare beauty vs. rhode beauty

As we are all aware, Selena Gomez launched her highly successful makeup brand, Rare Beauty, in 2020. Rare Beauty has seen immense success over the past few years, making Selena a billionaire. Shortly after the launch of Rare Beauty, Hailey launched her skincare brand, Rhode Beauty, in 2022. Obviously, they are not the first two celebrities to launch beauty brands, but some find it quite suspicious that Hailey launched hers so soon after Selena’s. Personally, I don’t think this is necessarily creepy, as both brands are completely different from one another, and both showcase innovative products such as Rhode Beauty’s Peptide products. However, there are some instances of Hailey’s behavior that have people convinced she’s creepily obsessed with Selena.

EYEBROW-GATE

In February of 2023, Selena Gomez posted a TikTok showcasing her newly laminated eyebrows, debating whether she laminated them too much. Shortly after, Kylie Jenner posted a screenshot of her and Hailey Bieber on Facetime, showing off their eyebrows. This sent people, especially Selena’s fans, into a fiery rage. People did not believe this was a coincidence as it happened mere hours after Selena’s TikTok. After facing extreme backlash, Kylie Jenner stated that the photo had nothing to do with Selena Gomez, and Selena herself said the trio was “cool.” Still, fans are convinced that Hailey absolutely hates Selena, and this incident makes me agree.

SHADY TIKTOKS

More recently, in 2025, a TikToker by the name of Courtney posted a video making fun of Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco’s appearances in a photo shoot for Interview magazine, stating she “couldn’t decide which photo is worse”. Courtney then posted a follow-up TikTok with a screenshot of Hailey Bieber allegedly liking her previous TikTok bashing Selena and Benny. Fans went nuts and accused Hailey of being obsessed with Selena even years after her breakup with Justin. However, a representative of Hailey Bieber said the entire incident was fabricated by Courtney for publicity, but fans are still not convinced. Personally, I believe Hailey did like the video. She seems to always be talking about Selena in some way or doing something related to her, so I think she truly is “obsessed” with her.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It’s really up for debate whether Hailey is a creepy stalker of Selena or if she keeps coincidentally involving herself with her. I personally think her behavior is slightly creepy, as there have been too many instances of her “bashing” Selena to say it’s all a coincidence. Selena and Justin broke up almost seven years ago, and Hailey has been married to him for those seven years. I think Hailey needs to get over her insecurity and realize she’s the one who ended up with Justin and put her feud with Selena to rest.

