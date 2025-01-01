Chaos Makes the Muse: Navigating Uncertainty in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I had a quarter for every time someone told me, “College will be the best four years of your life,” I’d be a millionaire.

Although a seemingly harmless saying, this string of words can dig deeper for most, setting them up for unrealistic expectations. Don’t get me wrong; I’m no exception. I, too, convinced myself that I had to be doing specific things during my time at UMass, but it wasn’t until I truly let life take me by storm that I felt complete.

College is easily one of the best adventures I have embarked on to date. With a whole new environment, new friends, and an endless stream of change, it is very easy to get caught up in the chaos. This coupling of excitement and chaos is great, but feeling anxious and overwhelmed is just as common.

Regardless, it is important to note that the most beautiful things happen when you truly let yourself be open to such chaos—therein lie extraordinary opportunities for growth, self-discovery, creativity, and more!

Honesty

My biggest piece of advice is to be raw and honest with yourself. You’re going to be meeting new people left and right, don’t put too much pressure on finding “your people” immediately. The actual fun is introducing yourself, sharing a fun fact, and then looking back on who stuck and is still by your side months later. Trust me, you’ll be happy that you didn’t end up with some people, but even more grateful to see who is by your side. It truly is a bittersweet feeling.

Every person you see on campus is a testament to your present, past, and future—that is easily one of my favorite things about college.

For example, my friends and I have several “campus characters” that we love to look back on! These range from people we see constantly yet have never formally met to past flings and everything in between! Seeing them on campus is like a treat; they’re crucial to our individual college experiences!

Be Open!

Another key piece of advice is to be open! Fortunately enough, open is an incredibly vague term.

Something as simple as wearing a new outfit, going out with a different group of friends, or trying something new can open the most amazing, unexpected doors.

Some of my fondest memories were made on nights when I didn’t want to go out and was practically dragged there. Regardless, I wish that I had just said yes and jumped right into the chaos. The best nights are the ones where you have zero plans and simply make the night yours!

One of my favorite experiences to date is my first “fun” slice of pizza at Antonio’s. I’ve been a plain cheese girl my whole life, but my friends convinced me to try a new one. I’ll be the first to say that trying chicken bacon ranch genuinely changed my chemical makeup, and I will never go back to boring old cheese.

Obviously, pizza is a small change compared to the number of new experiences college has to offer, but it’s new nonetheless. When in doubt, try the funky slice of pizza; I promise you won’t be disappointed.

