Bored in Amherst? Top Things to Do Around 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Whether you’re a student stuck in the same routine or a visitor wondering what this little college town has to offer — welcome! I’ve put together a list of my favorite spots in and around Amherst that are actually fun and worth your time.

Photo by Hanna Jane Kilduff

There is a hidden gem in town… but I’ll let you find that one on your own :)

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!