Bored in Amherst? Top Things to Do Around 

Aastha Agrawal
Whether you’re a student stuck in the same routine or a visitor wondering what this little college town has to offer — welcome! I’ve put together a list of my favorite spots in and around Amherst that are actually fun and worth your time.

Paris streetview Montmartre cafe with pink flowers
Photo by Marloes Hilckmann from Unsplash
Cafes, Markets & Chill Spots
    • Coronation Cafe: One of my go-tos in downtown Amherst. The vibes? Immaculate.
    • Cushman Market & Café: Also on the bus route, so it’s super easy to get to. Bonus: the breakfast sandwiches are a hit.
    • Montague Book Mill: It’s a cozy bookstore inside a renovated mill. There’s a cute café there too.
    Nature, Lakes, and Stargazing
    • Puffer’s Pond: You can swim, chill on the shore, or come at night to stargaze.
    • Lake Wyola: A bit of a drive, but totally worth it for a quiet escape.
    Hikes & Views
    • Mount Sugarloaf: The drive up is an option, but if you’re feeling bold, hike it! The views from up there are breathtaking.
    A woman with a red/brownish backpack is standing on a pathway on a cliff. She is facing the sides of two mountains.
    Photo by Jason Blackeye from Unsplash
    Museums, Movies, and More
    • Cinemark @ Hampshire Mall: For all your blockbuster needs. This mall also has a variety of other things like bowling, roller skating, laser tag, arcade, shopping and more!
    • Holyoke Mall: This is on the bus route and has good collection of shops
    • Yankee Candle Village: It’s whimsical. Candles, lights, holiday decorations all year long. You’ll feel like Christmas here. They also have a little artificial snowfall every few minutes.
    • Clay Mates: Pottery class or clay making with your friends? Say less.
    • Spare Time Bowling: Classic fun and also has food. They also have a lot of special events and offers so make sure to check them out.
    Hamilton Richard Rodgers Theatre NYC
    Photo by Sudan Ouyang from Unsplash
    Nightlife & Bars
    • Spoke & Spoke Live: The most popular bar among UMass students, and sometimes has live music too.
    Five College Events (During the Semester)

    The best part? Most events are open to all students across Amherst, UMass, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke, and Smith. That means more fun, more variety, and more chances to meet cool people.

    There’s a lot more to do here than what meets the eye — you just need to know where to look. So next time you feel bored in Amherst, try one of these and thank me later!

    UMass Marching Band (resubmission in correct form)
    Photo by Hanna Jane Kilduff

    There is a hidden gem in town… but I’ll let you find that one on your own :)

