Bored in Amherst? Top Things to Do Around 

Whether you’re a student stuck in the same routine or a visitor wondering what this little college town has to offer — welcome! I’ve put together a list of my favorite spots in and around Amherst that are actually fun and worth your time.
- Cafes, Markets & Chill Spots
- Coronation Cafe: One of my go-tos in downtown Amherst. The vibes? Immaculate.
- Cushman Market & Café: Also on the bus route, so it’s super easy to get to. Bonus: the breakfast sandwiches are a hit.
- Montague Book Mill: It’s a cozy bookstore inside a renovated mill. There’s a cute café there too.
- Atkins Farms Country Market: Shop local, get fresh cider donuts, or treat yourself to an ice cream cone.
- Amherst Farmers’ Market: Saturdays are made for fresh produce, cute dogs, and random art booths.
- Nature, Lakes, and Stargazing
- Puffer’s Pond: You can swim, chill on the shore, or come at night to stargaze.
- Lake Wyola: A bit of a drive, but totally worth it for a quiet escape.
- Love a good nature moment? The Botanic Garden of Smith College and Durfee Conservatory at UMass – Both are peaceful and so pretty all year round. Bring a book or just sit and vibe. Shelburne Falls & the Bridge of Flowers is also a scenic little town and very photo-worthy. Grab some snacks and make it a day trip.
- Hikes & Views
- Mount Holyoke Range State Park: Great views and not too difficult for beginners.
- Mount Sugarloaf: The drive up is an option, but if you’re feeling bold, hike it! The views from up there are breathtaking.
- Campus Walks: Campus walks are underrated. Wander around Amherst, Smith, Mount Holyoke, Hampshire, or UMass — there’s always something new to see.
- Museums, Movies, and More
- Emily Dickinson Museum: A must if you’re into poetry, history, or spooky literary vibes.
- Amherst Cinema: They often show indie films and documentaries.
- Cinemark @ Hampshire Mall: For all your blockbuster needs. This mall also has a variety of other things like bowling, roller skating, laser tag, arcade, shopping and more!
- Holyoke Mall: This is on the bus route and has good collection of shops
- Yankee Candle Village: It’s whimsical. Candles, lights, holiday decorations all year long. You’ll feel like Christmas here. They also have a little artificial snowfall every few minutes.
- Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory: Yes, here the butterflies do land on you.
- Clay Mates: Pottery class or clay making with your friends? Say less.
- Spare Time Bowling: Classic fun and also has food. They also have a lot of special events and offers so make sure to check them out.
- Nightlife & Bars
- Amherst Coffee: Chill café by day, bar by night.
- The Monkey Bar: Restaurant by the day (Bistro 63), bar when the sun goes down!
- Spoke & Spoke Live: The most popular bar among UMass students, and sometimes has live music too.
- White Lion: 18+ and sometimes has a fee.
- The Drake: Live music, great energy.
- Local Bar Vibes: Protocol, Stacker’s Pub, McMurphy’s Uptown Tavern, Uptown Tap & Grille, and American Legion.
- Five College Events (During the Semester)
The best part? Most events are open to all students across Amherst, UMass, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke, and Smith. That means more fun, more variety, and more chances to meet cool people.
There’s a lot more to do here than what meets the eye — you just need to know where to look. So next time you feel bored in Amherst, try one of these and thank me later!
There is a hidden gem in town… but I’ll let you find that one on your own :)
