Apple Dumplings: The Underdog of Fall Desserts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days are getting cooler and the leaves are starting to turn, fall enthusiasts everywhere are breaking out their favorite seasonal desserts. Pumpkin pie, apple crisp, and cider donuts are all essential to the autumn feeling that we all yearn for at the end of the year. However, there is one dessert in particular that is the pinnacle of fall festivities for my family.

Apple dumplings are a time-honored tradition, coming from my Dad’s side of the family. My Grandmother was born and raised in Kansas; as a child, she would go on a road trip with her family to New England for a weekend every October. They would drive through Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, and all the way to New Hampshire. Unbeknownst to her, she would eventually settle down in northern New Hampshire and start her own family. While on her childhood road trips, they would enjoy the beautiful fall foliage, visit the various antique shops that New England has to offer, and most importantly, pick bushels of fresh apples. Upon arriving home, they would promptly be put to use in various apple desserts. Apple dumplings were always the fan favorite amongst my Grandma, her brother, and their friends.

Now, you may be wondering, what exactly is an apple dumpling? I like to describe it as a personal apple pie that you have no obligation to share with anyone else. If this sounds appealing to you, then you’re in the right place. An apple dumpling is a whole, peeled, and cored apple that is wrapped in pie crust and baked until the outside is toasted and the apple is soft.

My Great Grandmother pulled her recipe from the Better Homes and Gardens cookbook that they had at the time. Though never meeting her myself, I’ve been told many stories throughout my life that have proved her to be quite the expert in the kitchen. My Grandmother has vivid memories of her using Crisco to make the pie crust flakier and using ice water to combat the dryness of the dough. Around the time my Grandmother was 9 years old, she started to help out with the baking process. She would core and peel the apples, and make the syrup that makes the dumplings so delicious. Thus, it became a beautiful family tradition. When my Grandmother had kids of her own, she discovered pre-made pie crust. With three rambunctious children running around, she needed to streamline the process as much as she could. To this day, we still use pre-made crust for ease, but they still taste amazing nonetheless.

Original photo by Sophia Apteker

From my experience, many people do not know about apple dumplings and have never had them until visiting my house during the fall. I’m sure that many more people out there know what apple dumplings are, but I’d like to think that in my little corner of New Hampshire, my family members are the only people who make them. While apple dumplings may just seem like an alternative version of apple pie, it is the memories that I’ve made with my friends and relatives while creating them that make them so special to me. They are my personal favorite fall dessert, and I think that everyone should be able to enjoy them as well. I will link the original Better Homes and Gardens recipe here so you can try your hand at it on a crisp autumn day!

