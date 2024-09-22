An Amherst Bucket List from a UMass Senior

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As my time at UMass is quickly coming to a close, I’ve been reflecting a lot about my favorite moments during school. Here are a few of the more unique things I did while attending UMass, all that I would recommend to any student here.

Visit the Farmers’ Market(s) Spring of junior year, I was going to the UMass farmers’ market religiously. I would be there every Friday, on Goodell Lawn, right at noon. Although I haven’t been going as frequently, I always make it a point to go when I can. What I love most about this farmers’ market is the amount of used clothes being sold. I’ve found SO many good pieces (including a pair of Lucky Brand jeans, a Free People skirt, and multiple tops from Brandy Melville) and really good prices. Pro tip: Make sure to go the last couple of weeks of spring semester, that’s when the seniors are trying to get rid of all their college clothes ;). There is another farmers market that takes place weekly in downtown Amherst which is a must visit as well! Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels Use the film photo booth in Northampton If you’re scouring the internet for “fun things to do around Amherst”, you’ll probably find “visit Northampton” written over and over again. I agree with this advice, and I’ve really enjoyed taking day trips to Northampton with my friends and family while living here. In addition to that, I wanted to give a more specific recommendation on what to do while you’re there. On the second floor of Thorne’s Marketplace, there is an analog photo booth. This means that it develops real film photo strips! I have never seen another one of these in the United States, so it’s definitely a must visit. Visit Doanne’s Falls Doanne’s Falls is a gorgeous set of waterfalls in Royalston, MA which is about a 45 minute drive from UMass. I spent an entire day there last year with my friends and it was perfect. If you go to UMass you know that western Massachusetts has a lot of beautiful nature, but I had no idea there was such a huge waterfall in the area. If you’re looking to take a break from crazy campus life, I would recommend taking a trip here. Original photo by Danielle Efrat Go to a Live Performance Some of my favorite nights in Amherst have been watching live bands. There are so many talented people at UMass, and with that comes a lot of opportunities to watch them perform! I love the RSO Local Mojo ( @localmojoumass ) because they host so many huge live music events, and keep UMass updated with events both on and off campus that showcase local artists. There is also so much entertainment happening on campus every single day. Check the Fine Arts Center and the Campus Pulse websites to find out when professional and student performances are on campus!

One of my favorite parts of college was exploring the area and finding new, fun things to do with friends. As a senior, I feel obligated to say to be present and to try to enjoy every special moment you find yourself in here. Make life interesting by trying things you’ve never done and going to places you’ve never been before. I promise you won’t regret it!

