American Royalty: The Obsession with JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nostalgia for celebrities and well-known television personalities of the 1990s is very much so apparent in Gen Z, myself included. Perhaps it’s the impeccable fashion styles or the appeal of living in a “simpler” time that’s so attractive to early 2000s babies. After all, this was the defining decade of Kate Moss’s modeling career and the birth of a true cult classic: Sex and the City. One thing, however, is for sure—Ryan Murphy’s latest FX series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, has viewers wishing that they could strut down the streets of New York City while casually breathing the same air as one of its most powerful duos.

Since the show’s premiere on February 12, Love Story has become the most-watched series on Disney+ and Hulu combined. It’s fundamentally tragic, yet utterly enthralling in the most intimate way possible. The biopic recounts the lives of “America’s Prince and Princess,” John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. From their first few interactions, the couple is burdened by constant scrutiny of life in the public eye. In the midst of navigating a budding relationship, ambitious career paths, and eventually marriage, their story is cut short following a devastating plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. And although their time spent earthside is brief, it remains intense nonetheless. It’s every bit glamorous and high-profile as it is complex and frustrating.

Aside from her undoubtedly nonchalant attitude and minimalist fashion sense, Carolyn—played by actress Sarah Pidgeon—is a commander of her own free will. In between occasional hair flips and cigarette drags, she strategically sets the terms for her own romantic involvement. Her initial indifference toward John’s celebrity status and a later decline of his first marriage proposal set the tone for a real-life “cat and mouse” dynamic.

John, on the other hand—played by Paul Anthony Kelly, is the epitome of old-school masculinity mixed with a dash of seductiveness for good measure. Surprisingly enough, the heir to Camelot rejected the presidential legacy that his father left behind, instead expanding into the world of publishing and political reviews. Without taking into account his charm and athleticism, John is by default a thrill-seeker and an idealist. His passion for aviation acts as a form of escapism, while his desire to be more than a famous son blinds him from Carolyn’s struggles of adjusting to a life dictated by paparazzi.

Maybe it’s this constant push and pull of affection and annoyance that causes such an obsession among viewers. Somewhere in between waiting for the other shoe to drop and hoping for a peaceful reconciliation, there develops a profound sense of yearning for the on-screen relationship—a dopamine hit, if you will.

The raw chemistry of Carolyn and John’s relationship, mixed with sporadic moments of tension, is a perfect conductor for high engagement and emotional investment from viewers. So, for America’s Royalty, chaos is a cause for curiosity.

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