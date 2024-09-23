Alternative Reality; The Sister Songs to TTPD from Other Taylor Swift Albums

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is no surprise that Taylor Alison Swift is a mastermind when it comes to constructing intricate stories, whether about herself or completely fictional characters through song. Each album tells a specific kind of story, and I am here to tell you that her stories surpass just the albums that they are branded to. This is especially the case with her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department. TS11 has quite a few songs that had me thinking about the storylines from previous songs in previous albums, and I am here to piece the story together through description and lyrics that stood out to me from respective songs. Come join me for a brief journey through the Taylor Swift universe!

“Clara Bow” (TTPD) and “The Lucky One” ( RED )

“Clara Bow” is a song where Taylor talks about the industry, how they’re always on the hunt for someone who reminds them of a previously successful star, but how the new potential starlet they found is better in a certain way. In “Clara Bow”, she talks about someone from a small town who dreamed of fame, even stating that they might die if it happened to them. Of course, the song clearly implies that artists are raised to be replaced, and eventually someone new takes the spotlight who resembles the old star. “The Lucky One” is also about a star who finally made it to Hollywood. In the beginning everyone loved her, and everyone was telling her that she was “the lucky one”. This was until the negative part of fame was revealed for this starlet. When everything came crashing down, “ all the young things line up to take your place [and] another name goes up in lights ”. Both songs dive into the toxicity of fame, and reveal the truth of how difficult it can be, and how easily you can be replaced.

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” (TTPD) and “mad woman” ( Folklore )

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” and “mad woman” both dive into the frustrations of feeling like everyone is out to get you. In “mad woman”, the “mad woman” in question was provoked until the point that she reacted (“ and you poke that bear till her claws come out and you find something to wrap your noose around “). At that point, everyone was out to get her, but failed to look at why she broke in the first place. They turned a blind eye to their own actions and sighed about what a shame it was that she went mad. In “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me”, she’s ready to fight, and is already at the point of breaking. In this storyline, the people who brought her down backpedal, telling her they feel bad for what they did, but the damage was already done. It almost seems like a continuation of “mad woman”, a sequel of some sorts. In my eyes, it represents society; how people will wear and tear you down to fit their expectations, but then shake their heads in disappointment and move on to the next person, acting as if the one they pressured to fit their unattainable ideals ruined themselves.

Some parallel lyrics that I took note of include:

“The ‘who’s who’ of ‘who’s that’ is poised for the attack” – “ Does a scorpion sting when fighting back? They strike to kill, and you know I will ”

“I was tame, I was gentle, till the circus life made me mean” – “ No one likes a mad woman… you made her like that ”

“You caged me, and then you called me crazy” – “ and you’ll poke that bear till her claws come out, and you’ll find something to wrap your noose around ”

“ Robin” (TTPD) and “Never Grow Up” (Speak Now)

“Robin” and “Never Grow Up” are songs told from the perspective of a parent, watching their kid grow and willing them to stay young. Even though they’ll grow up one day, they’ll learn to face any hardships that come their way. Both songs give a sense of pride to their kids, but “Never Grow Up” has an air of fear since the kid actually does grow up throughout the song, and in “Robin” they stay a young child. The child in Robin is more carefree, lighter without the burdens of growing up just yet. Regardless, both showcase the love that a parent holds for their child. Some parallel lyrics include:

“Wilder and lighter for you” – “I’d give all I have, honey”

“You have no room in your dreams for regrets” – “You got nothing to regret”

“The time will arrive for the cruel and the mean” – “No one’s ever burned you, nothing’s ever left you scarred”

These songs are what I like to call sister songs, in the sense that they tell a similar story, but still showcase their unique perspectives on said topic. Together they weave a beautiful story when you think to put them together, despite them being on different albums. I’m sure there are numerous other parallels, but I leave that upon you to feel inspired and take a journey through the storytelling of Taylor Swift and her songs.

