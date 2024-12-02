Across the Pond: Life Studying Abroad Living in Florence

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer, I had the opportunity to study abroad for six weeks in Florence, Italy. Before I left, I spent weeks pouring over different social media platforms trying to find everything that would make my trip as fulfilling as possible. I looked at hundreds of outfits, saved dozens of TikToks documenting the best shopping and restaurants, and saved tons of fun day trip ideas. With all of the research I did, I went in with pretty high expectations and I think my trip exceeded them! These are four of my favorite parts of Florence that were so much better than I imagined!

Classes

I had to pick my classes around six months before I left, and the two classes I ended up with were both morning classes that ended before noon. I didn’t think much of these times until I got to Florence, and once I realized how much I wanted to do in the city, I was so grateful for my past self. Getting out of class before the afternoon began allowed me to spend the rest of my days exploring, shopping, and trying many new things!

The first class I took was about Florentine neighborhoods; it was pretty much a walking tour of the city where we got to taste test different foods, as well as visit many historical buildings and museums that I normally wouldn’t have had the chance to visit. The class would always end in a different spot, and I loved getting to explore all the different shops and restaurants while I took my time getting back to my neighborhood!

Traveling

Most people who study abroad for a semester use their free weekends to travel around Europe. Since I was only there for six weeks, I opted to travel around the country of Italy and get to know my temporary home a lot better!

I only spent one full weekend traveling for long periods of time, which was when my friends and I booked a trip to the Amalfi Coast! We booked our trip through Smart Trips, which made our weekend so much easier! Smart Trips planned housing, itineraries, and extra activities for us to do. The 4-day excursion included days in Positano and Capri with multiple party boats, a night out in Sorrento, and a stop in historic Pompeii on the way back to Florence. While it was pretty pricey, it was absolutely worth it!

Thanks to the high-speed train system throughout Italy, I was able to do quite a few day trips after classes. I spent an afternoon in Rome, went to Bologna for a nice dinner, and did a day trip to Venice! My favorite short-term trip had to be to Milan, however. While the city wasn’t my favorite, the shopping was unbelievable! Plus, it was an added bonus that I was there to see Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour!

Shopping

I’ve always known that Florence has some of the best shopping, and it definitely blew my mind how many unique stores there were! One of my favorite spots was a beautiful leather shop, known for their brightly colored bags. I got a beautiful red leather bag from there and loved it so much that I went back to get multiple gifts for my friends back home!

One thing I didn’t know about Florence until I got there was that they’re known for gold. I knew I wanted an investment piece of jewelry as a memory of my time there, and I got the most perfect gold chain at a shop on the Ponte Vecchio bridge!

Food

I think the one thing that exceeded my expectations of Florence the most was the food. Obviously, I knew the food was going to be good, but I genuinely don’t think I had a single bad meal there! For six straight weeks, my dinners consisted of pizza, pasta, steak, and caprese salads. I had a focaccia sandwich almost every day for lunch, usually with prosciutto and burrata. I also got to try several new gelato flavors and combinations, with my ultimate favorite being strawberry and lemon! Everything I ate during my time in Florence (and everywhere else during my trip) was so good that I still think about it now, almost six months later!

I honestly had some of the best experiences in Florence, Italy, and I don’t think I would change a thing about my trip!

