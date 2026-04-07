A Night Well Spent With The Boston Ballet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Thursday, March 5th, I had the pleasure of attending the opening night of the Boston Ballet’s Winter Experience. The program featured two powerful and visually stunning pieces; the showstopper, in my opinion, was The Seasons Cannon.

Crystal Pites’ The Seasons Cannon was a number I could not take my eyes off of, not even to blink. The first aspect of the performance that immediately stood out was the costuming. The dancers were dressed in strikingly simple attire that perfectly complemented the work’s narrative: flesh-toned tops paired with loose, gray pants, accented by subtle blue detailing along their spines and necks.

Made by designer Nancy Bryant, the costumes enhanced the storytelling in a quiet, yet powerful way. Their minimalism allowed the performance and their movements to become the main focal point, while still contributing to the meaning. It was almost as if the costumes themselves were telling a narrative alongside the choreography.

From the moment the curtain rose, the stage felt alive with energy. The dancers of the Boston Ballet moved with a seamless unity, blending together to create structures and rhythms that mirrored the cycles of nature. I had never experienced anything like the choreography of The Seasons Cannon. It was beautiful, raw, and deeply emotional with a meaning that seemed to grow richer as the performance progressed. There were striking moments where the dancers embodied the cycles of life, birth, death, the seasons changing, and much more. Moving as one, they formed breathtaking shapes and told a story that felt both universal and deeply human. At every movement, the remarkable dancers of the Boston Ballet gave their all, leaving it all on stage in a performance as powerful as it was unforgettable.

Another aspect that made this performance so captivating was the backdrop design, which shifted in step with each of nature’s actions portrayed by the dancers. Reflected on the wall, the backdrop changed with each cycle, but always remained simple to not detract from the dancers’ movements. Each change felt intentional, deepening the audience’s connection to the cycles unfolding before them and elevating the performance’s beauty as a whole.

The final piece that makes this performance truly unforgettable is undoubtedly the music. Recomposed by Max Richter (originally Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”), the sounds enhanced the ballet completely. They invoked emotion and tied this beautiful performance all together. The music shifted from happy, hopeful, and bright to deep and emotional with each cycle. It perfectly accompanied the dancers’ movements and captivated the audience.

Attending the opening night of the Boston Ballet’s Winter Experience was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Seasons Cannon is a show that has remained in my mind vibrantly for weeks after the performance, and I’m sure it will continue to linger for months to come. Each aspect blended together, from the music to the choreography and the costuming, to create a beautiful, emotional, and wonderful performance.

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